/
/
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 8:58 PM
69 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Security-Widefield, CO
Verified
1 of 114
Last updated July 15 at 02:24 PM
15 Units Available
Mesa Ridge
7765 Pitcher Pt, Fountain, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
1044 sqft
A higher standard of apartment home living is waiting for you at Mesa Ridge Apartments in Fountain, Colorado on the southern edge of Colorado Springs. Beauty and convenience combine at Mesa Ridge Apartments, placing everything you need within reach.
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
Southborough
3448 Kingfisher Nest Grove
3448 Kingfisher Nest Grove, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1216 sqft
3448 Kingfisher Nest Grove Available 08/14/20 3448 Kingfisher Nest Grove - Amazing 2 bedroom 2.5 bathroom town home with 2 car garage! Hardwood throughout the main level with a ceramic tile entry and powder bathroom.
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 08:41 PM
1 Unit Available
Southborough
4042 Baytown Drive
4042 Baytown Drive, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1540 sqft
Comfortable 2 bedrooms, 2 bath townhouse in Sunstone Townhome Complex. Mature landscaping throughout the complex with maintenance provided by the HOA community including snow removal. The living room has a wood burning fireplace.
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 08:41 PM
1 Unit Available
Southborough
4843 Harrier Ridge Drive
4843 Harrier Ridge Drive, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1216 sqft
South East located Townhome near Ft Carson and Peterson AFB. The 2 bed, 2.5 bath interior unit is located in a townhome community. This townhome has a private fenced back yard which is all landscaped that leads to the detached 2-car garage.
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 08:41 PM
1 Unit Available
7824 Sandy Springs Point
7824 Sandy Springs Point, Fountain, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1292 sqft
Come view our townhome near Ft Carson, this inside-unit has 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and is conveniently located off of Mesa Ridge Parkway in the Heights at Cross Creek complex. Completely renovated with new paint and carpet throughout.
Results within 5 miles of Security-Widefield
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 07:23 PM
7 Units Available
Park Hill
Grand View
2505 E Pikes Peak Ave, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
891 sqft
Situated close to Printers Way and E Bijou Street. Modern apartment homes with quality kitchen appliances, a fireplace, and carpeting. Community features a playground, pool, hot tub, and basketball court.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 07:23 PM
9 Units Available
Park Hill
Copper Stone
2827 E Pikes Peak Ave, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
910 sqft
Copper Stone Apartment Homes is ready to provide you an apartment in Colorado Springs, CO, that’s stylish, relaxing, and full of top-notch amenities.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 07:23 PM
$
16 Units Available
Cheyenne Hills
Bonterra Lakeside Apartments
890 Quail Lake Cir, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,334
1112 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Bonterra Lakeside Apartments in Colorado Springs. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 15 at 07:23 PM
31 Units Available
Gateway Park
Bellaire Ranch
4275 Sanders Vw, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1037 sqft
Come home to Bellaire Ranch apartments for rent in Colorado Springs, Colorado and discover an inviting community that will suit any lifestyle. We offer comfort, convenience and style in a picturesque setting.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 15 at 06:20 PM
7 Units Available
Park Hill
The Willows At Printers Park Apartment
2205 Willow Tree Grove, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
987 sqft
Great location, close to shopping and restaurants of Colorado Springs. Units feature laundry, dishwasher, and patio or balcony. Luxurious community has playground, 24-hour maintenance and parking garage.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
18 Units Available
Stratmoor Hills
Mountain View Apartment Homes
4085 Westmeadow Dr, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,473
903 sqft
Located right by Cheyenne Meadows Park and Highway 115. Stylish homes have a dishwasher, a stainless steel refrigerator and a cooking range. Residents have use of a pool, a volleyball court and a clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 15 at 08:47 PM
3 Units Available
Eastborough
Village At Lionstone
255 Lionstone Dr, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
970 sqft
Well-appointed units with ceiling fans, coat closets, pass-through kitchens, multiple walk-in closets and double sinks with vanity lighting. In a quiet setting near Maplewood Elementary School.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 06:22 PM
20 Units Available
Broadmoor Bluffs
Cheyenne Crossing
640 Wycliffe Dr, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
975 sqft
One- and two-bedroom floor plans offer modern kitchens, vaulted ceilings, fireplaces, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and patio or balcony. Pet-friendly community with pool, gym and sauna. Easy access to Highway 115 and I-25.
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Stratmoor Hills
3665 Strawberry Field Gr G
3665 Strawberry Field Grove, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1137 sqft
3665 Strawberry Field Gr G Available 08/01/20 Upper level condo Strawberry Fields - Upper level 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo overlooking the tennis courts at Strawberry Fields condo complex. Gated community with outdoor pool, gym, tennis courts.
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
Stratmoor Hills
3695 Strawberry Fields C
3695 Strawberry Field Grove, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1084 sqft
3695 Strawberry Fields C Available 08/17/20 Ground level, end unit condo available in gated community! - Property features an open floor plan with a gas fireplace in the living room.
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Gateway Park
747 Hailey Glenn View
747 Hailey Glenn Vw, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1508 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 747 Hailey Glenn View in Colorado Springs. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
Gateway Park
4302 Hawks Lookout Ln
4302 Hawks Lookout Lane, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1491 sqft
Great 2 bedroom townhome with centrail air. - Great 2 bedroom townhome with central air. Home has been recently remodeled. This is a must see. No Pets Allowed (RLNE4092708)
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 08:41 PM
1 Unit Available
Eastborough
239 Shady Oak Grove
239 Shady Oak Grove, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1002 sqft
This gorgeous 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom townhome in Colorado Springs will welcome you with 1,002 square feet of living space! The kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances and a pantry for extra storage.
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
10515 Country Park Point
10515 Country Park Point, Fountain, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1292 sqft
10515 Country Park Point - This townhouse features spacious eat-in kitchen with island. Updated kitchen with lots of cabinet space and newer white appliances including over the range microwave.
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 08:41 PM
1 Unit Available
9415 Fence Post Court
9415 Fence Post Court, Fountain, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1302 sqft
DUE TO COVID-19 NO IN-PERSON SHOWINGS, CONTACT US FOR A VIRTUAL SHOWING. 719-559-8416. Desirable 2-bedroom, 2.5 bathrooms, and a 2 car garage, within minutes from Ft. Carson. Both bedrooms have adjoining bathrooms.
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 08:41 PM
1 Unit Available
Pikes Peak Park
2756 Scotchbroom Point
2756 Scotchbroom Point, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1292 sqft
DUE TO COVID-19 NO IN-PERSON SHOWINGS, CONTACT US FOR A VIRTUAL SHOWING. 719-559-8416. Newer townhouse close to Ft Carson. This unit is 2 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. The main level has a spacious living room, dining area, and kitchen with island.
1 of 27
Last updated July 15 at 08:41 PM
1 Unit Available
Park Hill
3803 Venice Grove
3803 Venice Grove, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1350 sqft
DUE TO COVID-19 NO IN-PERSON SHOWINGS, CONTACT US FOR A VIRTUAL SHOWING. 719-559-8416 Centrally located 2 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and 2 car garage townhome. Walkout basement and a walkout from the living room to the deck.
1 of 10
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
10559 Country Park Point
10559 Country Park Point, Fountain, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1178 sqft
10559 Country Park Point Available 05/01/20 Cute 2 bedroom townhouse For Rent on Country Park Pt - Welcome home to this cozy move in ready 2 bedroom, 2 1/2 bathroom home in Fountain, near Fort Carson & close to all conveniences.
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Memorial Park
1016 E Costilla Street
1016 E Costilla St, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
975 sqft
This beautiful fully renovated spacious ranch style duplex with 2 bedrooms & 2 bathrooms open floor plan. Spacious livingroom/kitchen area. Close to Memorial Park & many conveniences. Pet friendly! A MUST SEE
Similar Pages
Security-Widefield 2 BedroomsSecurity-Widefield 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSecurity-Widefield 3 BedroomsSecurity-Widefield Accessible Apartments
Security-Widefield Apartments with BalconiesSecurity-Widefield Apartments with GaragesSecurity-Widefield Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSecurity-Widefield Apartments with Parking