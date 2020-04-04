Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

7423 Dutch Loop Available 05/08/20 Beautiful 4 bedroom home available! - The main level provides a formal living room and family room. Eat-in kitchen includes large island, hardwood flooring and walks out to rear deck. Upstairs, the spacious master suite leads into a beautiful 5 piece bathroom with walk-in closet and separate water closet. The 4-piece hall bathroom includes tub/shower combo and two sinks. Most bedrooms include walk-in closets and clear and scenic views to the east, or Pikes Peak to the west. The upstairs laundry room with large capacity front loading washer and dryer. The fenced back yard is accessed via the great deck or walk out basement and patio. It contains a beautiful perennial garden with young trees and plants that flower from early spring too late fall and is a Gardener's paradise! Property includes central a/c! Easy access to Power Blvd, Fort Carson and all Fountain amenities.



12-24 month lease

Security deposit must be paid in certified funds

Amount based on credit report findings



1 dog up to 30 lbs allowed

Management approval needed

No aggressive breeds



School District: 3 Widefield

Sunrise Elementary School

Janitell Junior High

Mesa Ridge High School



For more information or to apply, visit https://byrnemanagement.com/featured-rentals/



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4090557)