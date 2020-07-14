All apartments in Security-Widefield
7360 Songbird Drive

7360 Songbird Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7360 Songbird Drive, Security-Widefield, CO 80911

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Taking applications now. Currently two bedrooms, however, the lower level finished basement with full bathroom and stand up shower could easily be converted to a third bedroom. This comfortable home provides newer appliances, a spacious two-car garage, patio, and a large fenced rear yard. Quick/easy access to Mesa Ridge Parkway, Fort Carson, I-25, and Peterson A.F.B. This home/property is close to ample shopping and schools. House has clean paint both inside and out, brand new water softener, and a 5 stage Culligan water filter system for fresh clean water. Windows are newer and energy efficient to help with utility bills.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7360 Songbird Drive have any available units?
7360 Songbird Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Security-Widefield, CO.
What amenities does 7360 Songbird Drive have?
Some of 7360 Songbird Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7360 Songbird Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7360 Songbird Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7360 Songbird Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7360 Songbird Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7360 Songbird Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7360 Songbird Drive offers parking.
Does 7360 Songbird Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7360 Songbird Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7360 Songbird Drive have a pool?
No, 7360 Songbird Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7360 Songbird Drive have accessible units?
No, 7360 Songbird Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7360 Songbird Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7360 Songbird Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 7360 Songbird Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7360 Songbird Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
