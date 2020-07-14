7360 Songbird Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Taking applications now. Currently two bedrooms, however, the lower level finished basement with full bathroom and stand up shower could easily be converted to a third bedroom. This comfortable home provides newer appliances, a spacious two-car garage, patio, and a large fenced rear yard. Quick/easy access to Mesa Ridge Parkway, Fort Carson, I-25, and Peterson A.F.B. This home/property is close to ample shopping and schools. House has clean paint both inside and out, brand new water softener, and a 5 stage Culligan water filter system for fresh clean water. Windows are newer and energy efficient to help with utility bills.