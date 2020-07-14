7360 Songbird Drive

Amenities
Taking applications now. Currently two bedrooms, however, the lower level finished basement with full bathroom and stand up shower could easily be converted to a third bedroom. This comfortable home provides newer appliances, a spacious two-car garage, patio, and a large fenced rear yard. Quick/easy access to Mesa Ridge Parkway, Fort Carson, I-25, and Peterson A.F.B. This home/property is close to ample shopping and schools. House has clean paint both inside and out, brand new water softener, and a 5 stage Culligan water filter system for fresh clean water. Windows are newer and energy efficient to help with utility bills.