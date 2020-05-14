6940 KETCHUM DR

Amenities

Fountain Valley 2-Story - Wonderful 2-story w/unfinished walkout bsmt* main level features a living/dining room combo, large open kitchen w/island, pantry, dining area w/bay window opens up to a cozy family room w/gas FP with built-ins, walk out* upper level features a master w/vaulted ceiling, 5 piece bath, walk-in closet, 3 additional bedrooms, full bath* A/C* Sprinkler System* Deck* Fenced Rear* A must see! Excellent location easy access to Fort Carson, I-25, and Powers Blvd.!



Please review our requirements:

- Minimum of a 1-year lease

- Fair or better credit

- Income near 3x the rental amount

- Each roommate should meet the income requirement

- 1 small dog may be approved with an additional fee

- Proof of income

- No judgments from prior landlords

- Rent charge starts within one week of an approved application.

- No MMJ

- No smoking

- $55 application fee per adult for background, credit, income, and rental

history verification



No Cats Allowed



