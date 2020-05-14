All apartments in Security-Widefield
6940 KETCHUM DR
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:41 AM

6940 KETCHUM DR

6940 Ketchum Drive · (719) 884-0748
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6940 Ketchum Drive, Security-Widefield, CO 80911

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 6940 KETCHUM DR · Avail. now

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2843 sqft

Amenities

Fountain Valley 2-Story - Wonderful 2-story w/unfinished walkout bsmt* main level features a living/dining room combo, large open kitchen w/island, pantry, dining area w/bay window opens up to a cozy family room w/gas FP with built-ins, walk out* upper level features a master w/vaulted ceiling, 5 piece bath, walk-in closet, 3 additional bedrooms, full bath* A/C* Sprinkler System* Deck* Fenced Rear* A must see! Excellent location easy access to Fort Carson, I-25, and Powers Blvd.!

Please review our requirements:
- Minimum of a 1-year lease
- Fair or better credit
- Income near 3x the rental amount
- Each roommate should meet the income requirement
- 1 small dog may be approved with an additional fee
- Proof of income
- No judgments from prior landlords
- Rent charge starts within one week of an approved application.
- No MMJ
- No smoking
- $55 application fee per adult for background, credit, income, and rental
history verification

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5589989)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6940 KETCHUM DR have any available units?
6940 KETCHUM DR has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6940 KETCHUM DR have?
Some of 6940 KETCHUM DR's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6940 KETCHUM DR currently offering any rent specials?
6940 KETCHUM DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6940 KETCHUM DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 6940 KETCHUM DR is pet friendly.
Does 6940 KETCHUM DR offer parking?
No, 6940 KETCHUM DR does not offer parking.
Does 6940 KETCHUM DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6940 KETCHUM DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6940 KETCHUM DR have a pool?
No, 6940 KETCHUM DR does not have a pool.
Does 6940 KETCHUM DR have accessible units?
No, 6940 KETCHUM DR does not have accessible units.
Does 6940 KETCHUM DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 6940 KETCHUM DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6940 KETCHUM DR have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6940 KETCHUM DR has units with air conditioning.
