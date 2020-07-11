6459 Marilee Way

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

4 Bedroom 3.5 Bathroom: Painted Sky at Waterview - The home has a shaded front porch. As you walk into the home there is a office to the left with great lighting and french glass doors. To the back of the home is the 15x14 living room to the left, the 11x11 dining area is in the center with a walk out to the back yard, and the 11x11 kitchen with hardwood floors, Granite countertops, and 42” cabinets is to the right. Between the 2-car garage and the kitchen is the main floor half bathroom, the stairs to the unfinished heated basement, and the stairs to the upper level. As you enter the upper level there is a 10x8 open loft area. To the left of the stairs is the full hall bathroom, the laundry room, and one of the bedrooms 10x11. To the right of the stairs are 2 more of the bedrooms 11x10 and 11x10. To the right of those rooms is the 15x13 master Bedroom with a walk-in closet, and a 5-pc bathroom with 42” cabinets. Finished Sq. Ft. 1,990 Total Sq. Ft 2,831 with the unfinished basement. Widefield D-3



NO SMOKING! Marijuana: The growth of marijuana is strictly prohibited in or on the premises. Smoking: Smoking is prohibited anywhere in premises including the garage if it has one.



Amenity Program Property: A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthier living environment. Additional charge per month is $15.00. Tenants Opting Out will still have requirements to comply with program.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5912814)