All apartments in Security-Widefield
Find more places like 6459 Marilee Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Security-Widefield, CO
/
6459 Marilee Way
Last updated July 11 2020 at 10:30 AM

6459 Marilee Way

6459 Marilee Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Security-Widefield
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

6459 Marilee Way, Security-Widefield, CO 80911
Fountain Valley Ranch

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
4 Bedroom 3.5 Bathroom: Painted Sky at Waterview - The home has a shaded front porch. As you walk into the home there is a office to the left with great lighting and french glass doors. To the back of the home is the 15x14 living room to the left, the 11x11 dining area is in the center with a walk out to the back yard, and the 11x11 kitchen with hardwood floors, Granite countertops, and 42” cabinets is to the right. Between the 2-car garage and the kitchen is the main floor half bathroom, the stairs to the unfinished heated basement, and the stairs to the upper level. As you enter the upper level there is a 10x8 open loft area. To the left of the stairs is the full hall bathroom, the laundry room, and one of the bedrooms 10x11. To the right of the stairs are 2 more of the bedrooms 11x10 and 11x10. To the right of those rooms is the 15x13 master Bedroom with a walk-in closet, and a 5-pc bathroom with 42” cabinets. Finished Sq. Ft. 1,990 Total Sq. Ft 2,831 with the unfinished basement. Widefield D-3

NO SMOKING! Marijuana: The growth of marijuana is strictly prohibited in or on the premises. Smoking: Smoking is prohibited anywhere in premises including the garage if it has one.

Amenity Program Property: A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthier living environment. Additional charge per month is $15.00. Tenants Opting Out will still have requirements to comply with program.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5912814)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6459 Marilee Way have any available units?
6459 Marilee Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Security-Widefield, CO.
What amenities does 6459 Marilee Way have?
Some of 6459 Marilee Way's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6459 Marilee Way currently offering any rent specials?
6459 Marilee Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6459 Marilee Way pet-friendly?
No, 6459 Marilee Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Security-Widefield.
Does 6459 Marilee Way offer parking?
Yes, 6459 Marilee Way offers parking.
Does 6459 Marilee Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6459 Marilee Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6459 Marilee Way have a pool?
No, 6459 Marilee Way does not have a pool.
Does 6459 Marilee Way have accessible units?
No, 6459 Marilee Way does not have accessible units.
Does 6459 Marilee Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 6459 Marilee Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6459 Marilee Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6459 Marilee Way has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Security-Widefield 2 BedroomsSecurity-Widefield 3 Bedrooms
Security-Widefield Apartments with ParkingSecurity-Widefield Apartments with Pools
Security-Widefield Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COParker, COCastle Rock, COPueblo, CO
Fountain, COMonument, COCastle Pines, COWoodmoor, CO
Gleneagle, COManitou Springs, COWoodland Park, COCimarron Hills, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Colorado Colorado Springs
Colorado College