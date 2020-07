Amenities

garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking garage

6279 Dancing Water Drive Available 08/15/20 TWO STORY WITH FINISHED BASEMENT - PLEASE CALL OUR OFFICE TO MAKE SURE WE DON'T HAVE ANY PENDING APPLICATIONS 719-264-4394 *** An application must be filled out for each adult*** The application process is 24-48 hours. Upon approval of the application the deposit is due in certified check or money order. Please look at our website for information regarding this property at WWW.PROADVANTAGEPM.COM



TWO STORY HOME WITH CENTRAL AIR CONDITIONING. TWO-STORY WITH FINISHED BASEMENT. FENCED YARD. PROFESSIONALLY LANDSCAPED, TRASH IS PAID WITH RENT OF $14.00 per month



1 SMALL MATURE DOG UP TO 30 LBS with an additional deposit of $500



WIDEFIELD SCHOOL DISTRICT 3



Directions: POWERS SO. TO GRINNELL RIGHT TO GOLDFIELD LEFT TO DANCNG MOON LEFT TO SAN MATEO RIGHT TO WHINING OAK LEFT TO DANCING WATER RIGHT



***PLEASE NOTE THAT THERE IS NO SMOKING ALLOWED IN ANY OF OUR PROPERTIES. THERE IS NO GROWING, SELLING, DISTRIBUTING OR SMOKING OF MARIJUANA UNDER ANY CIRCUMSTANCES AT ANY OF OUR PROPERTIES BY TENANT(S) OR GUESTS**



No Cats Allowed



