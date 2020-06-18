All apartments in Security-Widefield
Home
/
Security-Widefield, CO
/
5540 Almont Avenue
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

5540 Almont Avenue

Location

5540 Almont Avenue, Security-Widefield, CO 80911
Pheasant Run Ranch

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
5540 Almont Ave. - Nicely updated rancher with full finished basement in cul-de-sac on a large lot! This home is 2100 s.f. and boasts 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a 2 car garage. 2 bedrooms on main level and 2 in basement. Main level also has a living room with a bay window and a gas fireplace, newer laminate and tile flooring, blinds and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. Basement has a large second living area. Huge fenced backyard. Main level laundry, vaulted ceiling and air conditioning. Please call or text Dan for additional info. 719-331-0411

Broadmoor Bluffs Realty requires an income that is 3 times the payment or better; and a credit score of 640 or better for all adults in the household.

(RLNE2538788)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5540 Almont Avenue have any available units?
5540 Almont Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Security-Widefield, CO.
What amenities does 5540 Almont Avenue have?
Some of 5540 Almont Avenue's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5540 Almont Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5540 Almont Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5540 Almont Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5540 Almont Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Security-Widefield.
Does 5540 Almont Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5540 Almont Avenue does offer parking.
Does 5540 Almont Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5540 Almont Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5540 Almont Avenue have a pool?
No, 5540 Almont Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5540 Almont Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5540 Almont Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5540 Almont Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5540 Almont Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5540 Almont Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5540 Almont Avenue has units with air conditioning.
