5540 Almont Avenue

5540 Almont Ave. - Nicely updated rancher with full finished basement in cul-de-sac on a large lot! This home is 2100 s.f. and boasts 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a 2 car garage. 2 bedrooms on main level and 2 in basement. Main level also has a living room with a bay window and a gas fireplace, newer laminate and tile flooring, blinds and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. Basement has a large second living area. Huge fenced backyard. Main level laundry, vaulted ceiling and air conditioning. Please call or text Dan for additional info. 719-331-0411



Broadmoor Bluffs Realty requires an income that is 3 times the payment or better; and a credit score of 640 or better for all adults in the household.



