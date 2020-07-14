4873 San Amels Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

**Showings will begin Tuesday, July 14th**



“Beautiful 6 Bedroom home in Painted Sky! Walk in to a main level that includes an office, kitchen, living room, and dining room. 4 Bedrooms including a spacious master upstairs as well as the laundry room. The basement offers a good sized family room and 2 more bedrooms. This home also includes solar panels so you can sit in the cool central air conditioning during the summer months and not stress about your utility bill! Walk into the beautiful backyard that includes a covered deck as well as a spacious patio. Minutes from Fort Carson, Peterson, the airport, and both the Powers and I25 corridors make it so this home won't last long. Schedule your showing today!”