Last updated July 14 2020 at 8:02 PM

4873 San Amels Way

4873 San Amels Way · (719) 249-6014
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4873 San Amels Way, Security-Widefield, CO 80911
Fountain Valley Ranch

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. now

$2,095

6 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2970 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
**Showings will begin Tuesday, July 14th**

“Beautiful 6 Bedroom home in Painted Sky! Walk in to a main level that includes an office, kitchen, living room, and dining room. 4 Bedrooms including a spacious master upstairs as well as the laundry room. The basement offers a good sized family room and 2 more bedrooms. This home also includes solar panels so you can sit in the cool central air conditioning during the summer months and not stress about your utility bill! Walk into the beautiful backyard that includes a covered deck as well as a spacious patio. Minutes from Fort Carson, Peterson, the airport, and both the Powers and I25 corridors make it so this home won't last long. Schedule your showing today!”

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4873 San Amels Way have any available units?
4873 San Amels Way has a unit available for $2,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4873 San Amels Way have?
Some of 4873 San Amels Way's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4873 San Amels Way currently offering any rent specials?
4873 San Amels Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4873 San Amels Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 4873 San Amels Way is pet friendly.
Does 4873 San Amels Way offer parking?
Yes, 4873 San Amels Way offers parking.
Does 4873 San Amels Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4873 San Amels Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4873 San Amels Way have a pool?
No, 4873 San Amels Way does not have a pool.
Does 4873 San Amels Way have accessible units?
No, 4873 San Amels Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4873 San Amels Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4873 San Amels Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 4873 San Amels Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4873 San Amels Way has units with air conditioning.
