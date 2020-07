Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage walk in closets air conditioning extra storage

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

4845 Spokane Way Available 08/21/20 Two-story Home has Three Bedrooms + loft area! - The main level flows nicely with soaring ceilings in many areas. Enjoy a formal dining room (or use the space as an office or sitting room), kitchen with large counter bar and pantry and living room that walks out to the fenced backyard. The main-level master features an attached 5-piece bath and walk-in closet. Tons of extra storage in the unfinished basement. Additional features include central air, provided washer/dryer and auto-sprinkler system. Easy access to Powers Corridor and Fort Carson. Trash service included in rent.



12-36 Month Lease

Security deposit must be paid on certified funds.

Amount based on credit report findings.



Allows 2 pets, any weight.

Management approval needed.

No aggressive breeds



School District: 3- Widefield

Elementary School: Venetucci

Middle School: Watson

High School: Widefield



