Security-Widefield, CO
4673 pleasant port View
Last updated July 18 2020 at 10:30 AM

4673 pleasant port View

4673 Pleasant Port Vw · No Longer Available
Location

4673 Pleasant Port Vw, Security-Widefield, CO 80911

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Virtual TOUR underneath the picture. Brand New TownHome. Air Conditioning. This End Unit provides additional natural lighting for both the living area and bedrooms upstairs. The Main level offers an Open Floor plan with Living Room and Kitchen. Upgrades to the kitchen cabinets give you plenty of storage. Stainless Steel Appliances and Large Breakfast Bar. Space for a Full Size Washer & Dryer Upstairs. AC. The Upper level features a Master Bedroom with 5 piece bathroom with large walkin closet. 2 additional bathrooms enjoy a full bathroom attached. You will be close to schools, Military Bases, Shopping and so much more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

