4673 pleasant port View

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Virtual TOUR underneath the picture. Brand New TownHome. Air Conditioning. This End Unit provides additional natural lighting for both the living area and bedrooms upstairs. The Main level offers an Open Floor plan with Living Room and Kitchen. Upgrades to the kitchen cabinets give you plenty of storage. Stainless Steel Appliances and Large Breakfast Bar. Space for a Full Size Washer & Dryer Upstairs. AC. The Upper level features a Master Bedroom with 5 piece bathroom with large walkin closet. 2 additional bathrooms enjoy a full bathroom attached. You will be close to schools, Military Bases, Shopping and so much more.