Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

This three bedroom, two bath home has been recently painted as well as new carpet. The front yard is zeroed scaped for low water usage. The large back yard is a great place to hang out and visit with friends on the back deck. Oversized one car garage in a key hole cul-da-sac helps eliminate heavy traffic.