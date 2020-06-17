All apartments in Pueblo
1711 STONE AVE.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

1711 STONE AVE.

1711 Stone Avenue · (719) 585-8738 ext. 1138
Location

1711 Stone Avenue, Pueblo, CO 81004
Bessemer

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1711 STONE AVE. · Avail. now

$1,150

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1144 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
1711 STONE AVE. - ALL PROSPECTIVE TENANTS MUST SUBMIT A ON LINE APPLICATION AND BE PRE-QUALIFIED PRIOR TO ANY SHOWINGS.

Managed By: Patti Baros 719-585-8738

Completely remodeled 2 bedroom, 2 bath, rancher, New flooring, New Central Air, New Furnace, New bathroom fixture, New appliances will be installed right before move-in. Garage is for storage only. Tenant pays all utilities, No smoking No pets, ALL PROPERTIES MANAGED BY RE/MAX PROPERTY MANAGEMENT ARE NON SMOKING AND DRUG FREE NO MARIJUANA PRODUCTS ALLOWED ON THE PROPERTY.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5712739)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1711 STONE AVE. have any available units?
1711 STONE AVE. has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1711 STONE AVE. have?
Some of 1711 STONE AVE.'s amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1711 STONE AVE. currently offering any rent specials?
1711 STONE AVE. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1711 STONE AVE. pet-friendly?
No, 1711 STONE AVE. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pueblo.
Does 1711 STONE AVE. offer parking?
Yes, 1711 STONE AVE. does offer parking.
Does 1711 STONE AVE. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1711 STONE AVE. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1711 STONE AVE. have a pool?
No, 1711 STONE AVE. does not have a pool.
Does 1711 STONE AVE. have accessible units?
No, 1711 STONE AVE. does not have accessible units.
Does 1711 STONE AVE. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1711 STONE AVE. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1711 STONE AVE. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1711 STONE AVE. has units with air conditioning.
