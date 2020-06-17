Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

1711 STONE AVE. - ALL PROSPECTIVE TENANTS MUST SUBMIT A ON LINE APPLICATION AND BE PRE-QUALIFIED PRIOR TO ANY SHOWINGS.



Managed By: Patti Baros 719-585-8738



Completely remodeled 2 bedroom, 2 bath, rancher, New flooring, New Central Air, New Furnace, New bathroom fixture, New appliances will be installed right before move-in. Garage is for storage only. Tenant pays all utilities, No smoking No pets, ALL PROPERTIES MANAGED BY RE/MAX PROPERTY MANAGEMENT ARE NON SMOKING AND DRUG FREE NO MARIJUANA PRODUCTS ALLOWED ON THE PROPERTY.



No Pets Allowed



