416 S. Birdie Dr

Amenities

hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Available 07/01/20 3 BR 3 BA Single family home in Pueblo West. - Property Id: 249253



Spacious house on a fenced 1/3 acre lot on the 3rd hole of the Desert Hawk golf course in Pueblo West. The home is located in an upscale neighborhood of Pueblo West with plenty of parking for a boat and an RV.



Downstairs are a newly carpeted den area with a wet bar, and a full bathroom. Additionally downstairs is a very large storage area with shelving, as well as a newly carpeted bonus room.



The master bedroom with bathroom en suite, and two additional bedrooms are upstairs. The home has an newly carpeted enclosed sun-room just off of the kitchen area.



The attached two car garage has closeted storage and a workbench area with cabinetry, and opens onto the huge backyard area which has a rose garden and bedding areas for vegetable gardening, herbs, or flowers.



Photos available upon request.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/249253

Property Id 249253



(RLNE5851027)