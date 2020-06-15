All apartments in Pueblo West
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

416 S. Birdie Dr

416 South Birdie Drive · (951) 217-1448
Location

416 South Birdie Drive, Pueblo West, CO 81007

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 3 baths, $1800 · Avail. Jul 1

$1,800

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2836 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Available 07/01/20 3 BR 3 BA Single family home in Pueblo West. - Property Id: 249253

Spacious house on a fenced 1/3 acre lot on the 3rd hole of the Desert Hawk golf course in Pueblo West. The home is located in an upscale neighborhood of Pueblo West with plenty of parking for a boat and an RV.

Downstairs are a newly carpeted den area with a wet bar, and a full bathroom. Additionally downstairs is a very large storage area with shelving, as well as a newly carpeted bonus room.

The master bedroom with bathroom en suite, and two additional bedrooms are upstairs. The home has an newly carpeted enclosed sun-room just off of the kitchen area.

The attached two car garage has closeted storage and a workbench area with cabinetry, and opens onto the huge backyard area which has a rose garden and bedding areas for vegetable gardening, herbs, or flowers.

Photos available upon request.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/249253
Property Id 249253

(RLNE5851027)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 416 S. Birdie Dr have any available units?
416 S. Birdie Dr has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 416 S. Birdie Dr have?
Some of 416 S. Birdie Dr's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 416 S. Birdie Dr currently offering any rent specials?
416 S. Birdie Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 416 S. Birdie Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 416 S. Birdie Dr is pet friendly.
Does 416 S. Birdie Dr offer parking?
Yes, 416 S. Birdie Dr does offer parking.
Does 416 S. Birdie Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 416 S. Birdie Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 416 S. Birdie Dr have a pool?
No, 416 S. Birdie Dr does not have a pool.
Does 416 S. Birdie Dr have accessible units?
No, 416 S. Birdie Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 416 S. Birdie Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 416 S. Birdie Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 416 S. Birdie Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 416 S. Birdie Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
