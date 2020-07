Amenities

w/d hookup garbage disposal recently renovated

ALL PROSPECTIVE TENANTS MUST SUBMIT A ON LINE APPLICATION AND BE PRE-QUALIFIED PRIOR TO ANY SHOWINGS. Apply @ puebloarearentals.com - Marketed by Larry Turner 719-585-8738



A rare find. A rental on the MESA. Ranch style home with full unfinished basement. 3 bedrooms, 1 bath. Newly updated with lots of charm. Tenant pays all utilities. One year lease terms. No Smoking, No Pets, No Section 8 Housing. Drug Free, No Marijuana Products Allowed on the Property..



No Pets Allowed



