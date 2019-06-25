All apartments in North Washington
Last updated June 25 2019 at 11:15 AM

88 Washington St.

88 Washington Street · No Longer Available
Location

88 Washington Street, North Washington, CO 80216

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/6e05a050df ---- 90 Washington is a unique turn-of-the-century building, containing 7 row homes and 4 apartments, that has been lovingly remodeled to maintain the charm of the old while embracing modern finishes, colors and textures. Choose a 1-bedroom row home or an upper-level 1-br or 2-br apartment. Inside you?ll find brand new everything. Kitchens feature granite countertop, tile backsplash, refrigerator, dishwasher and gas range. Each Row Home has 2 skylights and a front deck leading to the shared front yard. The separate Apartments have access to a back deck. There's a back courtyard area complete with seating and gas grill, as well as on-site laundry facilities. Located at the corner of 1st Avenue and Washington, in the West Wash Park neighborhood, 90 Washington is in the sweet spot, near Cherry Creek?s upscale shopping opportunities, South Broadway?s hipster hangouts, and Washington Park. 24 Hr Emergency Maintenance Additional Storage Carpeted Bedroom Ceramic Floor Tiles Completely Renovated Contemporary Wall Colors Courtyard Designer Lighting Designer Tile Dining Area Disposal Energy Efficient Windows Espresso Wood Cabinetry Fireplace (Wood Burning) Gas Grill Granite Countertops Hardwood Style Vinyl Floors Near Bus Lines Near Wash Park Pets Allowed Private Patio (Select Units) Stainless Appliances Stove (Gas) Tile Backsplashes Window Blinds Wireless Internet

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 88 Washington St. have any available units?
88 Washington St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Washington, CO.
What amenities does 88 Washington St. have?
Some of 88 Washington St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 88 Washington St. currently offering any rent specials?
88 Washington St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 88 Washington St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 88 Washington St. is pet friendly.
Does 88 Washington St. offer parking?
No, 88 Washington St. does not offer parking.
Does 88 Washington St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 88 Washington St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 88 Washington St. have a pool?
No, 88 Washington St. does not have a pool.
Does 88 Washington St. have accessible units?
No, 88 Washington St. does not have accessible units.
Does 88 Washington St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 88 Washington St. has units with dishwashers.
Does 88 Washington St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 88 Washington St. does not have units with air conditioning.
