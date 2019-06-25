88 Washington St.

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal granite counters patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry 24hr maintenance bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/6e05a050df ---- 90 Washington is a unique turn-of-the-century building, containing 7 row homes and 4 apartments, that has been lovingly remodeled to maintain the charm of the old while embracing modern finishes, colors and textures. Choose a 1-bedroom row home or an upper-level 1-br or 2-br apartment. Inside you?ll find brand new everything. Kitchens feature granite countertop, tile backsplash, refrigerator, dishwasher and gas range. Each Row Home has 2 skylights and a front deck leading to the shared front yard. The separate Apartments have access to a back deck. There's a back courtyard area complete with seating and gas grill, as well as on-site laundry facilities. Located at the corner of 1st Avenue and Washington, in the West Wash Park neighborhood, 90 Washington is in the sweet spot, near Cherry Creek?s upscale shopping opportunities, South Broadway?s hipster hangouts, and Washington Park. 24 Hr Emergency Maintenance Additional Storage Carpeted Bedroom Ceramic Floor Tiles Completely Renovated Contemporary Wall Colors Courtyard Designer Lighting Designer Tile Dining Area Disposal Energy Efficient Windows Espresso Wood Cabinetry Fireplace (Wood Burning) Gas Grill Granite Countertops Hardwood Style Vinyl Floors Near Bus Lines Near Wash Park Pets Allowed Private Patio (Select Units) Stainless Appliances Stove (Gas) Tile Backsplashes Window Blinds Wireless Internet