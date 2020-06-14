Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 9:29 AM

25 Apartments for rent in Monument, CO with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Monument renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a list ...
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
17 Units Available
Vistas At Jackson Creek
16112 Old Forest Pt, Monument, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,235
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,628
1091 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,886
1336 sqft
An upscale community near the Air Force Academy and I-25. Recently renovated apartments with hardwood floors, walk-in closets and granite countertops. On-site yoga, dog park, hot tub, 24-hour gym and pool. Pet-friendly.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 09:39am
1 Unit Available
1319 Paula Circle
1319 Paula Circle, Monument, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
1811 sqft
Walk the layout, room by room, from any device with our 3D Virtual Tour. Copy and Paste: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=4Rm9W37vdg8 Beautiful 3 Bedroom 3 Bath 2 story townhome located in Monument just off I25.
Results within 5 miles of Monument
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Interquest
26 Units Available
Springs at Allison Valley
11320 New Voyager Heights, Colorado Springs, CO
Studio
$1,234
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,362
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,648
1135 sqft
Near Pikes Peak Community College and Schriever Air Force Base. Townhome-style apartments with private entries, gourmet kitchens and scenic views. On-site swimming pool, fitness center, pet playground and complimentary coffee bar. Flexible lease terms available.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 06:07am
$
Interquest
63 Units Available
FalconView
10691 Cadence Point, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,399
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
1269 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,449
1821 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at FalconView in Colorado Springs. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Trailridge
11 Units Available
Talon Hill
1640 Peregrine Vista Hts, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,225
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,644
1167 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,929
1372 sqft
A range of one-, two- and three-bedroom spacious apartments at Talon Hill. Features include wood-style flooring, high ceilings and garages. Easy access to Interstate 25 for Denver commutes.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
9 Units Available
The Overlook at Interquest
11124 Cedar Glen Vw, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,295
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,539
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,849
1358 sqft
Welcome home to The Overlook at Interquest in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Our brand new community is conveniently located near Interstate 25 and Powers Blvd in wonderful El Paso County.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Middle Creek
14 Units Available
Bella Springs
1050 Milano Pt, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,319
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,483
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,119
1337 sqft
Close to Voyager Pkwy and The Classical Academy North Campus. Mediterranean-style community features a pool, gym, and business center. Homes have carpeting, a bathtub, modern kitchen appliances, and a balcony or patio.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Interquest
27 Units Available
Volta at Voyager
11275 Nahcolite Point, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,255
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,939
1300 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! NOW OPEN! Volta at Voyager raises the bar for modern, adventurous apartment living in Colorado Springs.
Results within 10 miles of Monument
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 06:19am
$
Falcon Estates
6 Units Available
Villages at Woodmen
1629 E Woodmen Rd, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$958
535 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
875 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Villages at Woodmen in Colorado Springs. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 09:29am
Rockrimmon
17 Units Available
Whispering Hills
260 Rim View Dr, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,271
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
986 sqft
Welcome To Whispering Hills The beautiful floor plans and big walk-in closets might make you fall in love with our apartments in Colorado Springs.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Wolf Ranch
11 Units Available
Vue21
4610 Nautilus Peak Vw, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,190
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1142 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,973
1340 sqft
Newly upgraded community located close to the upscale shopping options of The Promenade Shops at Briargate. One-, two- and three bedroom units with granite counters, spacious closets and in-unit laundry. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Falcon Estates
73 Units Available
Cortland Grand River
7755 Kaleb Grove, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,290
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1141 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with granite counters, hardwood floors, air conditioning and ceiling fans. Pet-friendly community with a clubhouse, media room, pool, 24-hour gym and parking options. Just off I-25.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 06:15am
Pulpit Rock
14 Units Available
Peaks at Woodmen
6750 Alpine Currant View, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,199
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,959
1374 sqft
Cozy, pet-friendly community offers coffee bar, fire pit, game room, pool, and hot tub. Trash valet available. Elegant apartments have hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and in-unit laundry. Close to Austin Bluffs Open Space Park.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Briargate
11 Units Available
Elements at Briargate
9403 Cadmium View, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,175
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1125 sqft
Located near shopping, dining, public transportation, and the USAF Academy. Smoke-free one- and two-bedroom apartments, with granite counters, hardwood floors, and stainless steel appliances. Carports and garages available with fee. Lots of amenities, including pool.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Briargate
21 Units Available
La Bella Vita
4986 Amarosa Heights, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,315
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
1291 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1282 sqft
Within easy reach to N Powers Boulevard. Contemporary apartments with white granite counters and designer faux wood flooring in a gated community with an Italian villa-inspired facade. Select homes come with garages.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Garden Ranch
12 Units Available
Windtree Apartments
2530 Paragon Dr, Colorado Springs, CO
Studio
$1,015
426 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,155
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
966 sqft
Spacious apartments with nine-foot ceilings, in-unit fireplaces and private balconies. Enjoy the luxuries of a community with gym, pool, hot tub, sauna and a scenic view of the mountains. Walking distance to Pikes Peak Library.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Oak Hills
11 Units Available
Eagle Ridge
830 Vindicator Dr, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,055
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1104 sqft
Located in the prestigious Rockimmon area, these spacious units offer a variety of amenities, including gym, balcony, dishwasher, refrigerator and an optional upgrade for a designated parking space.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Anderosa
13 Units Available
Commons at Briargate
2845 Freewood Pt, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,345
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,641
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1324 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments benefit from an onsite business center, 24-hr gym, and garage parking. Close to Pike National Forest. Apartments feature air conditioning, natural wood floors, and built-in fireplace. Easy access to the I-25.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Venetian Village
10 Units Available
Flats at Pine Cliff
4760 Rusina Rd, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$915
579 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
860 sqft
Make Your New Home at THE FLATS AT PINECLIFF These apartments in Colorado Springs, Colorado offer you a new and refreshing view of things.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Columbine Estates
12 Units Available
Woodland Hills Apartments
2880 Woodland Hills Dr, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
970 sqft
Woodland Hills Apartments provide multiple sports amenities, from volleyball to a glistening pool. Easy access to all that Colorado Springs has to offer. Woodsy grounds.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Pulpit Rock
18 Units Available
University Village
5400 N Nevada Ave, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,050
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
875 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes from the college facilities. In-unit amenities include hardwood floors, patios or balconies, and walk-in closets. On-site, there's an Olympic-size pool, tennis court and playground. Community located on a 33-acre nature-filled area.
Verified

1 of 65

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
Pulpit Rock
17 Units Available
Viridian Edge at The Park
6236 Twin Oaks Dr, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,120
618 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
883 sqft
Situated on Twin Oaks Drive, these comfortable units feature a selection of amenities, including a spa, fitness center, clubhouse, and pet-friendly grounds and indoor spaces. The space also offers a community picnic area.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated February 19 at 10:30pm
Anderosa
18 Units Available
The Parc at Briargate
8175 Summerset Dr, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,154
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,328
1001 sqft
The Parc at Briargate is located at 8175 Summerset Dr Colorado Springs, CO and is managed by Coughlin Property Management LLC, a reputable property management company with verified listings on http://www.rentcafe.com/.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
Rockrimmon
1 Unit Available
250 Rim View Drive
250 Rim View Dr, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,230
737 sqft
Renovated Apartments Washer and Dryer in every apartment Outdoor Storage on every patio Wood-burning fireplaces Open floorplans Vaulted ceilings in select units 24hr fitness center Year round hot tub Pool Dog wash Ute Valley in your backyard! This
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Monument, CO

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Monument renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

