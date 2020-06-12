/
2 bedroom apartments
35 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Monument, CO
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
18 Units Available
Vistas At Jackson Creek
16112 Old Forest Pt, Monument, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,587
1091 sqft
An upscale community near the Air Force Academy and I-25. Recently renovated apartments with hardwood floors, walk-in closets and granite countertops. On-site yoga, dog park, hot tub, 24-hour gym and pool. Pet-friendly.
Results within 1 mile of Monument
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
17031 Blue Mist Grv
17031 Blue Mist Grv, Woodmoor, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1256 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Double Master Monument Townhome - Property Id: 248450 Beautiful Monument townhome. Double master upstairs Living room half bath and kitchen downstairs. Washer and dryer included.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1155 Autumn Star Point
1155 Autumn Star Pt, Woodmoor, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1500 sqft
1155 Autumn Star Point Available 07/01/20 Monument Townhouse... 2 Master Bedrooms, Oversized Garage...Excellent Location - Two Bedroom townhome in Monument, CO.
Results within 5 miles of Monument
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
Middle Creek
13 Units Available
Bella Springs
1050 Milano Pt, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,929
1070 sqft
Close to Voyager Pkwy and The Classical Academy North Campus. Mediterranean-style community features a pool, gym, and business center. Homes have carpeting, a bathtub, modern kitchen appliances, and a balcony or patio.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
Interquest
24 Units Available
Springs at Allison Valley
11320 New Voyager Heights, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,652
1135 sqft
Near Pikes Peak Community College and Schriever Air Force Base. Townhome-style apartments with private entries, gourmet kitchens and scenic views. On-site swimming pool, fitness center, pet playground and complimentary coffee bar. Flexible lease terms available.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 12:40pm
$
Interquest
65 Units Available
FalconView
10691 Cadence Point, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
1269 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at FalconView in Colorado Springs. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Trailridge
14 Units Available
Talon Hill
1640 Peregrine Vista Hts, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,682
1167 sqft
A range of one-, two- and three-bedroom spacious apartments at Talon Hill. Features include wood-style flooring, high ceilings and garages. Easy access to Interstate 25 for Denver commutes.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
Interquest
28 Units Available
Volta at Voyager
11275 Nahcolite Point, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1098 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! NOW OPEN! Volta at Voyager raises the bar for modern, adventurous apartment living in Colorado Springs.
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Interquest
1 Unit Available
11538 Mountain Turtle Drive
11538 Mountain Turtle Drive, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1527 sqft
Make yourself at home in this charming 2 story home in Northgate. Laminate wood flooring throughout. Shutters on every window to let the sunshine in or close them for privacy. Large living room area that is open to dining and kitchen area.
Results within 10 miles of Monument
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 01:28pm
Rockrimmon
17 Units Available
Whispering Hills
260 Rim View Dr, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
986 sqft
Welcome To Whispering Hills The beautiful floor plans and big walk-in closets might make you fall in love with our apartments in Colorado Springs.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Briargate
21 Units Available
La Bella Vita
4986 Amarosa Heights, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,635
1291 sqft
Within easy reach to N Powers Boulevard. Contemporary apartments with white granite counters and designer faux wood flooring in a gated community with an Italian villa-inspired facade. Select homes come with garages.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
Anderosa
10 Units Available
Commons at Briargate
2845 Freewood Pt, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,641
1030 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments benefit from an onsite business center, 24-hr gym, and garage parking. Close to Pike National Forest. Apartments feature air conditioning, natural wood floors, and built-in fireplace. Easy access to the I-25.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 12:47pm
$
Falcon Estates
6 Units Available
Villages at Woodmen
1629 E Woodmen Rd, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
875 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Villages at Woodmen in Colorado Springs. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 12:37pm
Pulpit Rock
15 Units Available
Peaks at Woodmen
6750 Alpine Currant View, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1127 sqft
Cozy, pet-friendly community offers coffee bar, fire pit, game room, pool, and hot tub. Trash valet available. Elegant apartments have hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and in-unit laundry. Close to Austin Bluffs Open Space Park.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
Falcon Estates
74 Units Available
Cortland Grand River
7755 Kaleb Grove, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,597
1044 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with granite counters, hardwood floors, air conditioning and ceiling fans. Pet-friendly community with a clubhouse, media room, pool, 24-hour gym and parking options. Just off I-25.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Garden Ranch
12 Units Available
Windtree Apartments
2530 Paragon Dr, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
966 sqft
Spacious apartments with nine-foot ceilings, in-unit fireplaces and private balconies. Enjoy the luxuries of a community with gym, pool, hot tub, sauna and a scenic view of the mountains. Walking distance to Pikes Peak Library.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Briargate
11 Units Available
Elements at Briargate
9403 Cadmium View, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
1125 sqft
Located near shopping, dining, public transportation, and the USAF Academy. Smoke-free one- and two-bedroom apartments, with granite counters, hardwood floors, and stainless steel appliances. Carports and garages available with fee. Lots of amenities, including pool.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Oak Hills
11 Units Available
Eagle Ridge
830 Vindicator Dr, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1104 sqft
Located in the prestigious Rockimmon area, these spacious units offer a variety of amenities, including gym, balcony, dishwasher, refrigerator and an optional upgrade for a designated parking space.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Wolf Ranch
10 Units Available
Vue21
4610 Nautilus Peak Vw, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1142 sqft
Newly upgraded community located close to the upscale shopping options of The Promenade Shops at Briargate. One-, two- and three bedroom units with granite counters, spacious closets and in-unit laundry. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Columbine Estates
11 Units Available
Woodland Hills Apartments
2880 Woodland Hills Dr, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
970 sqft
Woodland Hills Apartments provide multiple sports amenities, from volleyball to a glistening pool. Easy access to all that Colorado Springs has to offer. Woodsy grounds.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
Pulpit Rock
19 Units Available
University Village
5400 N Nevada Ave, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
875 sqft
Minutes from the college facilities. In-unit amenities include hardwood floors, patios or balconies, and walk-in closets. On-site, there's an Olympic-size pool, tennis court and playground. Community located on a 33-acre nature-filled area.
Verified
1 of 65
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
Pulpit Rock
18 Units Available
Viridian Edge at The Park
6236 Twin Oaks Dr, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
883 sqft
Situated on Twin Oaks Drive, these comfortable units feature a selection of amenities, including a spa, fitness center, clubhouse, and pet-friendly grounds and indoor spaces. The space also offers a community picnic area.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Venetian Village
9 Units Available
Flats at Pine Cliff
4760 Rusina Rd, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
860 sqft
Make Your New Home at THE FLATS AT PINECLIFF These apartments in Colorado Springs, Colorado offer you a new and refreshing view of things.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Falcon Estates
3 Units Available
Yorkshire Square Apartment Homes
6633 Palace Dr, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1067 sqft
Yorkshire Square Apartment Homes provides upscale living in the perfect uptown location.
