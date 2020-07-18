461 Talus Road

Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal parking microwave internet access furnished

For Rent

Christian “empty nesters” looking for single, Christian, female to rent walk out basement fully furnished apartment in Monument. One bedroom with large closet. Kitchen with garbage disposal, full sized fridge, double hot plate, toaster oven and microwave. Bathroom with walk in shower. Spacious living room with large, flat screen TV and immediate access to patio. Very clean, lots of natural light and storage.

All utilities, cable, wi-fi, regular cleaning service, parking spot, plus free laundry, all included with monthly rent. NO CHILDREN, NO PETS. Quiet family neighborhood. $950 per month. Available immediately.

Please text – (719) 649-8144