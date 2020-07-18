All apartments in Monument
461 Talus Road

461 Talus Road · (719) 649-8144
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

461 Talus Road, Monument, CO 80132

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$950

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
parking
microwave
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
For Rent
Christian “empty nesters” looking for single, Christian, female to rent walk out basement fully furnished apartment in Monument. One bedroom with large closet. Kitchen with garbage disposal, full sized fridge, double hot plate, toaster oven and microwave. Bathroom with walk in shower. Spacious living room with large, flat screen TV and immediate access to patio. Very clean, lots of natural light and storage.
All utilities, cable, wi-fi, regular cleaning service, parking spot, plus free laundry, all included with monthly rent. NO CHILDREN, NO PETS. Quiet family neighborhood. $950 per month. Available immediately.
Please text – (719) 649-8144

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 461 Talus Road have any available units?
461 Talus Road has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 461 Talus Road have?
Some of 461 Talus Road's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 461 Talus Road currently offering any rent specials?
461 Talus Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 461 Talus Road pet-friendly?
No, 461 Talus Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Monument.
Does 461 Talus Road offer parking?
Yes, 461 Talus Road offers parking.
Does 461 Talus Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 461 Talus Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 461 Talus Road have a pool?
No, 461 Talus Road does not have a pool.
Does 461 Talus Road have accessible units?
No, 461 Talus Road does not have accessible units.
Does 461 Talus Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 461 Talus Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 461 Talus Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 461 Talus Road does not have units with air conditioning.
