Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2316 Creek Valley Circle Available 07/15/20 PATIO HOME-RANCHER WITH FINISHED BSMT. - DO TO COVID WE CAN NOT SHOW THIS PROPERTY. PLEASE CALL OUR OFFICE TO MAKE SURE WE DON'T HAVE ANY PENDING APPLICATIONS 719-264-4394 *** An application must be filled out for each adult*** The application process is 24-48 hours.Upon approval of the application the deposit is due in certified check or money order.Please look at our website for information regarding this property at www.proadvantagepm.com



ONE LEVEL LIVING WITH MOUNTAIN VIEW, CLOSE TO SANTA FE TRAIL AND MONUMENT SHOPS AND RESTAURANTS, MASTER BEDROOM, 2ND BEDROOM, OFFICE AND LAUNDRY ALL ON MAIN LEVEL. KITCHEN APPLIANCES, 2 VERY LARGE BEDROOMS, FAMILY ROOM AND FULL BATH IN BASEMENT, BOTH KITCHEN AND MASTER BEDROOM WALK OUT TO PATIO. EXTERIOR MAINTENANCE AND TRASH REMOVAL INCLUDED IN HOA PAID BY OWNER. NEWER PAINT



SCHOOL DISTRICT 38 LEWIS PALMER



1 or 2 mature (over a year old) cat or dog up to 25 LBS with an additional deposit of 500.00 per pet.



Directions: North on Highway 25, West on County Road 105, South on Old Denver Highway then Right to Creek Valley Circle.



***PLEASE NOTE THAT THERE IS NO SMOKING ALLOWED IN ANY OF OUR PROPERTIES. THERE IS NO GROWING, SELLING, DISTRIBUTING OR SMOKING OF MARIJUANA UNDER ANY CIRCUMSTANCES AT ANY OF OUR PROPERTIES BY TENANT(S) OR GUESTS***



