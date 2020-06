Amenities

Three Bedroom two and one half Bathroom, approx. 1733 Sq. Ft. A/C, Washer and Dryer, 1 Car Garage, Built in 2004, Chef Kitchen (Island, Maple Cabinets, Bar, Dishwasher), 2-Inch Blinds, newer Decor Paint. Access to Everything! 1 Mile to 1-25, 5 Minutes from DTC, Close to Lone Tree Rec, Parker Rec and Park Meadows Mall. Close to light rail and Centennial airport. Douglas County Schools. To learn more please call Heartstone Properties LLC at (303) 796-1248 ext 103