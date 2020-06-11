101 Panorama Place

Amenities

Welcome to this beautiful home in Manitou Springs. If you are looking for VIEWS, this is the home for you.Travel upstairs to a large living/family room with beautiful views out of every window. Bright and spacious living room is open to kitchen and formal dining room. Kitchen walks out onto deck. Master bedroom is on the main level with a large sitting room and fireplace. Master bedroom has an adjoining 5pc bath with double vanities, plenty of cabinet space and an oversized tiled shower and jetted tub. The lower level offers a large bright and spacious family room. This room has enough space for a pool table, lounging area, big screen TV and also has built ins. Laundry is located in the lower level, as well as 2 bedrooms and a full bathroom. Large walk in closet attached to one of the bedrooms. WASHER/DRYER INCLUDED! This home is a must see. Located in a quiet and private neighborhood, but yet close to Manitou Springs. DON'T MISS OUT ON THIS GEM!