Last updated June 11 2020 at 11:29 PM

101 Panorama Place

101 Panorama Place · (719) 339-6949
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

101 Panorama Place, Manitou Springs, CO 80829

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2814 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
pool table
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool table
garage
Welcome to this beautiful home in Manitou Springs. If you are looking for VIEWS, this is the home for you.Travel upstairs to a large living/family room with beautiful views out of every window. Bright and spacious living room is open to kitchen and formal dining room. Kitchen walks out onto deck. Master bedroom is on the main level with a large sitting room and fireplace. Master bedroom has an adjoining 5pc bath with double vanities, plenty of cabinet space and an oversized tiled shower and jetted tub. The lower level offers a large bright and spacious family room. This room has enough space for a pool table, lounging area, big screen TV and also has built ins. Laundry is located in the lower level, as well as 2 bedrooms and a full bathroom. Large walk in closet attached to one of the bedrooms. WASHER/DRYER INCLUDED! This home is a must see. Located in a quiet and private neighborhood, but yet close to Manitou Springs. DON'T MISS OUT ON THIS GEM!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 101 Panorama Place have any available units?
101 Panorama Place has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 101 Panorama Place have?
Some of 101 Panorama Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 101 Panorama Place currently offering any rent specials?
101 Panorama Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 101 Panorama Place pet-friendly?
No, 101 Panorama Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manitou Springs.
Does 101 Panorama Place offer parking?
Yes, 101 Panorama Place does offer parking.
Does 101 Panorama Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 101 Panorama Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 101 Panorama Place have a pool?
No, 101 Panorama Place does not have a pool.
Does 101 Panorama Place have accessible units?
No, 101 Panorama Place does not have accessible units.
Does 101 Panorama Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 101 Panorama Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 101 Panorama Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 101 Panorama Place does not have units with air conditioning.
