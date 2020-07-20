All apartments in Lone Tree
Find more places like 9985 Bronti Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lone Tree, CO
/
9985 Bronti Circle
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9985 Bronti Circle

9985 Bronti Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lone Tree
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,600
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

9985 Bronti Circle, Lone Tree, CO 80124

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
*** THE PROPERTY WILL BE AVAILABLE TWO WEEKS AFTER AN APPROVED APPLICATION ***

This gorgeous 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in Lone Tree will welcome you with 3,457 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comes complete with all appliances, a pantry, an island, granite countertops, and a breakfast nook. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, washer and dryer on the same floor as the bedrooms, a cozy fireplace, and a finished basement with a bonus bedroom. Parking for this property is an attached 3 car garage.

Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio, deck, porch, or fenced yard. Centennial Ridge Park is within walking distance, and the Lone Tree Recreation center, Cook Creek Park, and Timberline Park are a short drive away. Nearby shopping includes Sprouts Farmers Market, Target, Cabela's, and Park Meadows Mall. Travel is easy with quick access to the Light Rail and I-25

Small pets are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.

Rent includes trash and recycling.

*** THE PROPERTY WILL BE AVAILABLE TWO WEEKS AFTER AN APPROVED APPLICATION ***

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9985 Bronti Circle have any available units?
9985 Bronti Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lone Tree, CO.
How much is rent in Lone Tree, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lone Tree Rent Report.
What amenities does 9985 Bronti Circle have?
Some of 9985 Bronti Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9985 Bronti Circle currently offering any rent specials?
9985 Bronti Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9985 Bronti Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 9985 Bronti Circle is pet friendly.
Does 9985 Bronti Circle offer parking?
Yes, 9985 Bronti Circle offers parking.
Does 9985 Bronti Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9985 Bronti Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9985 Bronti Circle have a pool?
No, 9985 Bronti Circle does not have a pool.
Does 9985 Bronti Circle have accessible units?
No, 9985 Bronti Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 9985 Bronti Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 9985 Bronti Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Waterford Lone Tree
10047 Park Meadows Dr
Lone Tree, CO 80124
Camden Lincoln Station
10177 Station Way
Lone Tree, CO 80124
IMT at RidgeGate
9980 Trainstation Circle
Lone Tree, CO 80124
Cortland Lincoln Station
10346 Park Meadows Drive
Lone Tree, CO 80124
Remington At Lone Tree
9760 S. Rosemont Ave
Lone Tree, CO 80124
AMLI RidgeGate
10020 Trainstation Cir
Lone Tree, CO 80124
Contour 39
9005 S Yosemite St
Lone Tree, CO 80124
The Retreat at Park Meadows
10200 Park Meadows Dr
Lone Tree, CO 80124

Similar Pages

Lone Tree 1 BedroomsLone Tree 2 Bedrooms
Lone Tree Apartments under $1,600Lone Tree Apartments with Pools
Lone Tree Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, CO
Littleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, CONorthglenn, COParker, COWheat Ridge, COLafayette, COGolden, COLouisville, COGreenwood Village, COGlendale, CO
Commerce City, COJohnstown, COSuperior, COFederal Heights, COSheridan, COMonument, CODove Valley, COCastle Pines, COMeridian, COHolly Hills, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs