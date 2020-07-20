9985 Bronti Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

*** THE PROPERTY WILL BE AVAILABLE TWO WEEKS AFTER AN APPROVED APPLICATION ***



This gorgeous 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in Lone Tree will welcome you with 3,457 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes complete with all appliances, a pantry, an island, granite countertops, and a breakfast nook. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, washer and dryer on the same floor as the bedrooms, a cozy fireplace, and a finished basement with a bonus bedroom. Parking for this property is an attached 3 car garage.



Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio, deck, porch, or fenced yard. Centennial Ridge Park is within walking distance, and the Lone Tree Recreation center, Cook Creek Park, and Timberline Park are a short drive away. Nearby shopping includes Sprouts Farmers Market, Target, Cabela's, and Park Meadows Mall. Travel is easy with quick access to the Light Rail and I-25



Small pets are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.



Rent includes trash and recycling.



*** THE PROPERTY WILL BE AVAILABLE TWO WEEKS AFTER AN APPROVED APPLICATION ***



Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.



Real Property Management Colorado

www.303rent.com

303-873-RENT(7368)



Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change.



Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

Contact us to schedule a showing.