10095 Belvedere Ln

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

Lincoln Commons at Lone Tree 2 Bedroom, 2 Car Garage - Move-in ready now!



This is a brand new three-story, 2 Bedrooms, 2 Baths with a 2-Car Garage - 2 bedrooms including a large master bedroom with a walk-in closet and convenient linen storage. Each bedroom has a private bathroom so certainly ideal for separate living. The open floor plan has up to 10-foot ceilings on the main floor. A large kitchen/dining, a great room for gathering with friends and family and a powder room are included on the main floor.



Two outdoor living areas include a covered porch and second-story balcony make this a wonderful place to call home. Granite Counters, Stainless Steel Appliances, Metropolitan Oak Umber 3" Plank hardwood in the Kitchen create a contemporary scene that any cook would love. Award-winning construction that features extremely low utilities due to the solar system that is included. This is a never occupied, brand new unit by Thrive Home Builders. These Lincoln Common Rows, have received numerous awards for energy and design construction. Certainly, a wonderful place to call home.



This property is "A Zero Energy Ready Home". It is a high-performance home which is so energy efficient, that a renewable energy system can offset all or most of its annual energy consumption.



Pets - 1 Dog with $900 fee

Cooling Type - A/C

Utilities included - Water, Sewer, Trash, Recycling

Laundry - Hookups

Fireplace - No

Parking - 2 car garage

Basement - None

School District - Douglas



Please verify all information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing.



