869 Ponderosa Ln

Spacious 3BD, 2BA Single Family Home with Private Back Yard and Garage Parking - Charming single family home, located on the edge of Brighton. Enjoy the open layout of the homes lot and the overall floor plan. Stunning living room, dining room, kitchen can be found on the main floor, with access to the laundry/ mud room. All the bedrooms are located on the top floor, including the master suite, two guest bedrooms and a guest bathroom. For more information or to schedule a tour, visit keyrenterdenver.com.



THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW



*No smoking

*Pets negotiable

*There is a $50 monthly HOA fee that covers water, and sewer.

*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent

*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent

*Tenant Advantage Program: $30 monthly fee which includes renters insurance plus additional services

*Leasing Representative: Nick Blanchard, nick@keyrenterdenver.com

*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver

*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.



TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!



Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:



- Liability & Renters Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenants personal contents up to $5,000)

- Filter Change Program (if furnace filters are needed in your home, they will be delivered to your home approximately every 90 days)

- Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)

- Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)

- 24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support



Keyrenter Denver

2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211

keyrenterdenver.com

(720) 547-6259



