Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

869 Ponderosa Ln

869 Ponderosa Lane · No Longer Available
Location

869 Ponderosa Lane, Lochbuie, CO 80603

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
online portal
Spacious 3BD, 2BA Single Family Home with Private Back Yard and Garage Parking - Charming single family home, located on the edge of Brighton. Enjoy the open layout of the homes lot and the overall floor plan. Stunning living room, dining room, kitchen can be found on the main floor, with access to the laundry/ mud room. All the bedrooms are located on the top floor, including the master suite, two guest bedrooms and a guest bathroom. For more information or to schedule a tour, visit keyrenterdenver.com.

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking
*Pets negotiable
*There is a $50 monthly HOA fee that covers water, and sewer.
*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Tenant Advantage Program: $30 monthly fee which includes renters insurance plus additional services
*Leasing Representative: Nick Blanchard, nick@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!

Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:

- Liability & Renters Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenants personal contents up to $5,000)
- Filter Change Program (if furnace filters are needed in your home, they will be delivered to your home approximately every 90 days)
- Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)
- Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)
- 24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
(720) 547-6259

(RLNE5765167)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 869 Ponderosa Ln have any available units?
869 Ponderosa Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lochbuie, CO.
What amenities does 869 Ponderosa Ln have?
Some of 869 Ponderosa Ln's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 869 Ponderosa Ln currently offering any rent specials?
869 Ponderosa Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 869 Ponderosa Ln pet-friendly?
No, 869 Ponderosa Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lochbuie.
Does 869 Ponderosa Ln offer parking?
Yes, 869 Ponderosa Ln does offer parking.
Does 869 Ponderosa Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 869 Ponderosa Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 869 Ponderosa Ln have a pool?
No, 869 Ponderosa Ln does not have a pool.
Does 869 Ponderosa Ln have accessible units?
No, 869 Ponderosa Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 869 Ponderosa Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 869 Ponderosa Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 869 Ponderosa Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 869 Ponderosa Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
