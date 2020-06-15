All apartments in La Salle
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

912 Dove Hill Rd.

912 Dove Hill Road · (720) 729-9211
Location

912 Dove Hill Road, La Salle, CO 80645

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 912 Dove Hill Rd. · Avail. Jul 13

$1,950

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 3068 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
912 Dove Hill Rd. Available 07/13/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom / 2 Bath Home in LaSalle! - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN 2 WEEKS OF AVAILABILITY DATE**

-3 bedroom
-2 bathroom
-Single family home
-Built in 2013
-3068 sqft
-Lease: 7/13/20-6/30/21
-Appliances: Range, refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher

Located in the Dove Hill Estates Subdivision of LaSalle, this home has easy access to Hwy 85 for travel to Denver or Greeley! With over 3,000 square feet, this home features a large master bedroom and 5 piece master bath, hardwood floors on the main level with granite counter tops in the kitchen and bathrooms, vaulted ceilings, and an open floor plan on the main level with a large unfinished basement. This home has an attached 2 car garage, fenced in backyard with sprinkler system, gas forced air heating with high efficiency furnace, and Central A/C. Washer/Dryer provided in basement laundry. Tenant is responsible for all utilities. No Pets Please. 6/8/20 KK

To schedule a showing please call (720) 729-9211

**This Property is Professionally Managed by Henderson Management and Real Estate, LLC. **

*Tenants are required to provide proof of Renter's Insurance prior to renting this property.

*All applications will be processed after the non-refundable application fee is paid in full by all applicants. Applications will be processed in 1-2 business days after receiving a fully completed application. Please see our website for a description of our renter qualifications.

*Submit Proof of Income (pay stubs, offer letter, etc.) through an online application or to the leasing agent.

*We rent all properties on a first come, first serve basis. Unit availability is subject to change.

*Please be advised: Not all properties allow pets. However, for Pet Friendly rental properties statistically dangerous breeds of dogs will not be permitted. The statistics cited for this policy can be found on the www.cdc.gov website. This list is including but may not be limited to: Pit-bull, Rottweiler, German Shepherd, Doberman Pinscher, Husky, Alaskan Malamute, Chow, Great Dane, St. Bernard, Akita, Wolf Hybrid, American Bulldog. Visit www.hmre.net to view our full pet acceptance policy.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2368599)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 912 Dove Hill Rd. have any available units?
912 Dove Hill Rd. has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 912 Dove Hill Rd. have?
Some of 912 Dove Hill Rd.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 912 Dove Hill Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
912 Dove Hill Rd. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 912 Dove Hill Rd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 912 Dove Hill Rd. is pet friendly.
Does 912 Dove Hill Rd. offer parking?
Yes, 912 Dove Hill Rd. does offer parking.
Does 912 Dove Hill Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 912 Dove Hill Rd. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 912 Dove Hill Rd. have a pool?
No, 912 Dove Hill Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 912 Dove Hill Rd. have accessible units?
No, 912 Dove Hill Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 912 Dove Hill Rd. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 912 Dove Hill Rd. has units with dishwashers.
Does 912 Dove Hill Rd. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 912 Dove Hill Rd. has units with air conditioning.
