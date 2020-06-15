Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

912 Dove Hill Rd. Available 07/13/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom / 2 Bath Home in LaSalle! - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN 2 WEEKS OF AVAILABILITY DATE**



-3 bedroom

-2 bathroom

-Single family home

-Built in 2013

-3068 sqft

-Lease: 7/13/20-6/30/21

-Appliances: Range, refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher



Located in the Dove Hill Estates Subdivision of LaSalle, this home has easy access to Hwy 85 for travel to Denver or Greeley! With over 3,000 square feet, this home features a large master bedroom and 5 piece master bath, hardwood floors on the main level with granite counter tops in the kitchen and bathrooms, vaulted ceilings, and an open floor plan on the main level with a large unfinished basement. This home has an attached 2 car garage, fenced in backyard with sprinkler system, gas forced air heating with high efficiency furnace, and Central A/C. Washer/Dryer provided in basement laundry. Tenant is responsible for all utilities. No Pets Please. 6/8/20 KK



To schedule a showing please call (720) 729-9211



**This Property is Professionally Managed by Henderson Management and Real Estate, LLC. **



