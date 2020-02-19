9381 Arbor Pl

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court 24hr gym parking pool garage tennis court

BEAUTIFUL HOUSE - Great floor plan near SW Shopping Plaza : 2-story + basement , 2.5 bath.

GREAT LOCATION : Corner house. Across Jefferson County Lilely Gulch Recreation Center ( swimming pool , gym. , tennis court , basket ball , football field and many other recreation things )

Mountain views . Colorow Elementary School 5 minutes walking distance , creek with bike path in front of house. Public Library 2 minute drive. Chatfield Dam 5 minutes drive - Boating/ Fishing.

Hospital / Banks / shops / 24 hour Fitness walking distance. Golf course / Lakes all around. Attach 2 car garage. Covered entrance. Long & wide concrete patio in back of house. AC & Heating.

GRASS in Front & Back ( very big & long )



MAIN FLOOR : Hallway : has closet & Powder room , beautiful stairs go to 2nd floor.

fam-room : Big & beautiful, Fireplace , sliding windows open to backyard, one door opens to garage, other door opens to backyard.

BREAKFAST AREA : next to fam-room , big , sliding windows open to backyard. Stairs door opens to basement.

KITCHEN : next to breakfast area has Refrigerator / Stove / Dishwasher / Garbage disposal. Washer / Dryer with sliding door in Kitchen.

GREAT ROOM : Big , next to kitchen has Formal Dining area with sliding windows open to backyard and also to front of house.



SECOND FLOOR : Hallway has window - beautiful mountain views and Hallway bath ( shower ).

MASTER BEDROOM : Big ( NE side of house ) has closet & bath room ( shower ) , sliding windows in bath room and master bedroom opens to backyard.

SECOND BEDROOM : Adjacent to master bedroom , big & long , with closet and sliding window opens to south - front of house) , mountain & creek views.

TWO OTHER ROOMS : one NW & other SW of house have closets & sliding windows

BASEMENT : unfinished , big , has water heater , 3 windows on three walls. Planning to build

Powder room.