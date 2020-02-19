All apartments in Ken Caryl
Find more places like 9381 Arbor Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ken Caryl, CO
/
9381 Arbor Pl
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM

9381 Arbor Pl

9381 West Arbor Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Ken Caryl
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

9381 West Arbor Place, Ken Caryl, CO 80123
Kipling Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
24hr gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
24hr gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
BEAUTIFUL HOUSE - Great floor plan near SW Shopping Plaza : 2-story + basement , 2.5 bath.
GREAT LOCATION : Corner house. Across Jefferson County Lilely Gulch Recreation Center ( swimming pool , gym. , tennis court , basket ball , football field and many other recreation things )
Mountain views . Colorow Elementary School 5 minutes walking distance , creek with bike path in front of house. Public Library 2 minute drive. Chatfield Dam 5 minutes drive - Boating/ Fishing.
Hospital / Banks / shops / 24 hour Fitness walking distance. Golf course / Lakes all around. Attach 2 car garage. Covered entrance. Long & wide concrete patio in back of house. AC & Heating.
GRASS in Front & Back ( very big & long )

MAIN FLOOR : Hallway : has closet & Powder room , beautiful stairs go to 2nd floor.
fam-room : Big & beautiful, Fireplace , sliding windows open to backyard, one door opens to garage, other door opens to backyard.
BREAKFAST AREA : next to fam-room , big , sliding windows open to backyard. Stairs door opens to basement.
KITCHEN : next to breakfast area has Refrigerator / Stove / Dishwasher / Garbage disposal. Washer / Dryer with sliding door in Kitchen.
GREAT ROOM : Big , next to kitchen has Formal Dining area with sliding windows open to backyard and also to front of house.

SECOND FLOOR : Hallway has window - beautiful mountain views and Hallway bath ( shower ).
MASTER BEDROOM : Big ( NE side of house ) has closet & bath room ( shower ) , sliding windows in bath room and master bedroom opens to backyard.
SECOND BEDROOM : Adjacent to master bedroom , big & long , with closet and sliding window opens to south - front of house) , mountain & creek views.
TWO OTHER ROOMS : one NW & other SW of house have closets & sliding windows
BASEMENT : unfinished , big , has water heater , 3 windows on three walls. Planning to build
Powder room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9381 Arbor Pl have any available units?
9381 Arbor Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ken Caryl, CO.
What amenities does 9381 Arbor Pl have?
Some of 9381 Arbor Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9381 Arbor Pl currently offering any rent specials?
9381 Arbor Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9381 Arbor Pl pet-friendly?
No, 9381 Arbor Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ken Caryl.
Does 9381 Arbor Pl offer parking?
Yes, 9381 Arbor Pl offers parking.
Does 9381 Arbor Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9381 Arbor Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9381 Arbor Pl have a pool?
Yes, 9381 Arbor Pl has a pool.
Does 9381 Arbor Pl have accessible units?
No, 9381 Arbor Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 9381 Arbor Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9381 Arbor Pl has units with dishwashers.
Does 9381 Arbor Pl have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9381 Arbor Pl has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Ken Caryl 2 BedroomsKen Caryl Apartments with Balcony
Ken Caryl Apartments with Hardwood FloorsKen Caryl Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Ken Caryl Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, CO
Centennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, CO
Englewood, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, CODakota Ridge, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs