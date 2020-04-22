8605 W Teton Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated some paid utils microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities internet access

4BD/2BA Ranch Home Nearby Lake and Mountain - Property Id: 249676



Fully furnished house with flexible rental term. Perfect solution for business travelers, relocating employees, and project teams needing short or long-term housing. Price listed is the monthly rate.



Please call for daily pricing details or questions.

Cymax operates in many rental sites (Home Away, Airbnb and VRBO).



This updated house is close to the mountains, lake and from the center of the city. Over 2,000 sqft ranch located in a quiet suburban neighborhood. You'll get two bedrooms in the main floor, two private bedroom downstairs with separated cozy family room.



Easy access to HWY 470.

DIA is within 45 min and 25 min to Downtown Denver.

Very short driving to Lockheed Martin, hiking trails, less than a mile to the Foothills, close to Deer Creek Canyon Park, Chatfield Reservoir, Bear Creek State Park, golf, medical facilities, medical dispensaries, easy access to highways into the Rocky Mountains, 45 minutes from Boulder.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/249676

Property Id 249676



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5722594)