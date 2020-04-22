All apartments in Ken Caryl
Find more places like 8605 W Teton Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ken Caryl, CO
/
8605 W Teton Ave
Last updated April 22 2020 at 10:09 AM

8605 W Teton Ave

8605 West Teton Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Ken Caryl
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

8605 West Teton Avenue, Ken Caryl, CO 80128
Marina Pointe

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
internet access
4BD/2BA Ranch Home Nearby Lake and Mountain - Property Id: 249676

Fully furnished house with flexible rental term. Perfect solution for business travelers, relocating employees, and project teams needing short or long-term housing. Price listed is the monthly rate.

Please call for daily pricing details or questions.
Cymax operates in many rental sites (Home Away, Airbnb and VRBO).

This updated house is close to the mountains, lake and from the center of the city. Over 2,000 sqft ranch located in a quiet suburban neighborhood. You'll get two bedrooms in the main floor, two private bedroom downstairs with separated cozy family room.

Easy access to HWY 470.
DIA is within 45 min and 25 min to Downtown Denver.
Very short driving to Lockheed Martin, hiking trails, less than a mile to the Foothills, close to Deer Creek Canyon Park, Chatfield Reservoir, Bear Creek State Park, golf, medical facilities, medical dispensaries, easy access to highways into the Rocky Mountains, 45 minutes from Boulder.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/249676
Property Id 249676

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5722594)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8605 W Teton Ave have any available units?
8605 W Teton Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ken Caryl, CO.
What amenities does 8605 W Teton Ave have?
Some of 8605 W Teton Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8605 W Teton Ave currently offering any rent specials?
8605 W Teton Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8605 W Teton Ave pet-friendly?
No, 8605 W Teton Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ken Caryl.
Does 8605 W Teton Ave offer parking?
No, 8605 W Teton Ave does not offer parking.
Does 8605 W Teton Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8605 W Teton Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8605 W Teton Ave have a pool?
No, 8605 W Teton Ave does not have a pool.
Does 8605 W Teton Ave have accessible units?
No, 8605 W Teton Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 8605 W Teton Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8605 W Teton Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 8605 W Teton Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 8605 W Teton Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Ken Caryl 2 BedroomsKen Caryl Apartments with Balcony
Ken Caryl Apartments with Hardwood FloorsKen Caryl Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Ken Caryl Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, CO
Centennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, CO
Englewood, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, CODakota Ridge, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs