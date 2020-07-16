Apartment List
Last updated July 16 2020 at 12:57 AM

249 Apartments for rent in Inverness, CO with hardwood floors

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Inverness
7840 Inverness Blvd
7840 Inverness Court North, Inverness, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
2128 sqft
3 Bed/3.5 Bath, 2128 Sqft - 7840 Inverness Blvd - Available now. Beautiful 3 Bed/3.5 Bath Brownstone style townhouse in the heart of the Denver Tech Center.

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Inverness
7815 Vallagio Ln
7815 Vallagio Lane, Inverness, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1722 sqft
Available 07/17/20 Beautiful 2 bedroom/2.5 bath + loft with attached 2-car garage at the Vallagio Inverness. Award winning neighborhood and golf community.
1 of 19

1 of 19

Last updated July 16 at 12:25 AM
24 Units Available
Inverness
AMLI at Inverness
10200 E Dry Creek Rd, Centennial, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,451
947 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,642
1138 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury living with wood-style flooring, stainless steel appliances, and nine-foot ceilings. Resort-style pool with fountains and sun shelf. One block to Dry Creek Light Rail Station and I-25. Perks like flexible lease terms, furnished apartments, and preferred employer program available.
1 of 20

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
15 Units Available
Camden Caley
6360 S Havana St, Englewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,289
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,659
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Open floor plans and abundant natural light. Grassy dog park with agility equipment. Minutes from Cherry Creek State Park.
1 of 29

1 of 29

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
23 Units Available
Inverness
The Palmer Inverness
324 Inverness Drive South, Centennial, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,565
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,905
1249 sqft
Located in Englewood, Colorado, part of Denver’s South Corridor, The Palmer is conveniently located near The Inverness Business Park and The Denver Tech Center.
1 of 25

1 of 25

Last updated July 15 at 10:30 PM
25 Units Available
Avery Park
9959 E Peakview Ave, Englewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,260
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
923 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,855
1145 sqft
Plank flooring and upgraded fixtures. Numerous closets throughout every floorplan. Large pool with stone sundeck. Minutes from I-25 and light rail access.
1 of 52

1 of 52

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
21 Units Available
Inverness
Elevation at County Line Station
8331 S Valley Hwy, Englewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,296
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,573
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,083
1277 sqft
Apartments feature modern and sleek kitchens and bright pendant lighting. All residents welcome to relax at the rooftop mezzanine with amazing Rocky Mountain views. Pet-friendly community. Residents can easily access Downtown Denver through the nearby I-25 and a Light Rail station
1 of 29

1 of 29

Last updated July 16 at 12:20 AM
19 Units Available
Inverness
AMLI Dry Creek
7471 S Clinton St, Centennial, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,577
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,781
1049 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,680
1429 sqft
Close to Dry Creek Light Rail Station and I-25. Apartments feature contemporary kitchens with energy-efficient appliances, living areas with wood-style floors and bathrooms with soaking tubs. On-site library, fitness center, yoga room and rooftop lounge.
1 of 20

1 of 20

Last updated July 16 at 12:20 AM
21 Units Available
Inverness
Elevate
7338 S Havana St, Englewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,290
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
1059 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1238 sqft
I-25 isn't close enough to this community to disturb its residents, but it's only a short drive away and provides access to all of Centennial. Sundeck, game room, yoga and fire pits onsite.
1 of 25

1 of 25

Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
10 Units Available
Copper Terrace
6550 S Dayton St, Centennial, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,340
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
989 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Private patios/balconies. Pet wash station available. Lofted fitness center available 24 hours a day. One mile to I-25 and light rail access.
1 of 30

1 of 30

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
$
23 Units Available
Aspect
10400 PARK MEADOWS DR, Lone Tree, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,335
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1128 sqft
Our Lone Tree CO apartments are located just south of the intersection of I-25 and E-470. Aspect Apartments is conveniently the best of both worlds – suburban living with an urban edge.
1 of 18

1 of 18

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
$
17 Units Available
The Soleil
6565 S Syracuse Way, Centennial, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,370
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
1121 sqft
Residents have access to a large dog park. Units feature huge walk-in closets, lots of windows, and attached garages.
1 of 28

1 of 28

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
$
46 Units Available
Southmoor Park
MileHouse
6750 E Chenango Ave, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,280
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,930
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,925
1402 sqft
We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment only. Schedule yours today! Waived Application Fee & Waived Admin Fee! Standing on the roof top deck at MileHouse, it's easy to feel like you're far above it all.
1 of 36

1 of 36

Last updated July 16 at 12:38 AM
25 Units Available
AMLI RidgeGate
10020 Trainstation Cir, Lone Tree, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,420
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,854
1192 sqft
Ten-foot ceilings, oversized patios and balconies, and expansive windows. Movie room with theater-style seating for you and a dozen-plus friends. iPod docking stations throughout the fitness center and gaming room. Within a mile of Lincoln Light Rail Station and I-25
1 of 24

1 of 24

Last updated July 16 at 12:18 AM
6 Units Available
The Dam
Advenir at French Quarter
3227 S Parker Rd, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,045
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
847 sqft
Upgraded units have new appliances, new appliances, and gorgeous fixtures and lighting. Tenants have full access to a fitness center, two on-site pools, and two tennis courts. Within minutes of Cherry Creek Reservoir and Town Center at Aurora. Very quiet and laid back community.
1 of 28

1 of 28

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
26 Units Available
Hampden South
Carriage Place
4875 DTC Blvd., Denver, CO
Studio
$1,335
546 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,587
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,890
1258 sqft
Found in the heart of Denver Tech Center and just minutes from George Wallace Park, I-25, and Belleview Light Rail Station. Units feature updated kitchen appliances and access to 2 swimming pools, a jacuzzi, and a fully-equipped fitness center.
1 of 19

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
28 Units Available
Hampden South
Summit Ridge
8330 E Quincy Ave, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,156
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,537
1155 sqft
Pet-friendly units each featuring a fireplace, private patio and 24-hour gym and laundry. Take a swim in the community pool or a dip in the hot tub, or enjoy engaging at the clubhouse and on-site courts.
1 of 36

1 of 36

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
29 Units Available
360 Degrees Apartments
7700 E Peakview Ave, Centennial, CO
Studio
$1,379
496 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,567
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,828
1094 sqft
Brand new luxury community with a resort-style pool area, a rooftop lounge, and great on-site management. Equally luxurious units feature in-unit washer/dryers, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances.
1 of 11

1 of 11

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
$
17 Units Available
Southmoor Park
Tangent
4300 South Monaco Street, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,396
566 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,404
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,041
1149 sqft
What happens when you line up all the practical things you need for success, and then surround yourself with a kaleidoscope of delightful diversions? You get a balanced life at the intersection of Happy Canyon and Monaco. This is Tangent.
1 of 19

1 of 19

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
$
16 Units Available
Southmoor Park
Monaco Row
4665 S Monaco St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,371
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,816
1023 sqft
Located just off I-25, within the Denver Tech Center. Luxury apartments have granite countertops, hardwood floors, private balcony, walk-in closets and more. Special amenities include pool, hot tub, gym, clubhouse and Internet cafe.
1 of 14

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 10:30 PM
41 Units Available
Cortland Lincoln Station
10346 Park Meadows Drive, Lone Tree, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,388
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,886
1130 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Cortland Lincoln Station in Lone Tree. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 31

1 of 31

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
30 Units Available
Hampden South
Cierra Crest Apartment Homes
4500 S Monaco St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,351
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,641
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,177
1371 sqft
Units with large patios/balconies overlooking mature landscape. Excellent location near Denver Tech Center, the I-25, and the I-225. Walking/jogging paths surround property, and the Belleview Light Rail Station is just a walk away. Property boasts 2 pools and a hot tub.
1 of 14

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
39 Units Available
Hampden South
Pearl Apartments
7571 Technology Way, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,400
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,757
1118 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Open floor plans, high ceilings, and large windows for spacious living. Fitness center equipped with cardio machines, free weights, and kettlebells. Putting green. Just minutes to the Belleview light rail station, I-25 and I-225.
1 of 27

1 of 27

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
37 Units Available
Westview at Lincoln Station
10185 Park Meadows Dr, Lone Tree, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,271
883 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,622
1343 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Open kitchens and abundant counter space in all floor plans. Poolside outdoor lounge with fire pit. Minutes from I025, CO-470, and light rail access.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Inverness, CO

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Inverness renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

