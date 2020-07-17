All apartments in Inverness
7840 Inverness Blvd
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

7840 Inverness Blvd

7840 Inverness Court North · (720) 903-4341
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

7840 Inverness Court North, Inverness, CO 80112
Inverness

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 7840 Inverness Blvd · Avail. now

$2,695

3 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2128 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3 Bed/3.5 Bath, 2128 Sqft - 7840 Inverness Blvd - Available now. Beautiful 3 Bed/3.5 Bath Brownstone style townhouse in the heart of the Denver Tech Center. Main floor wonderful hardwood floors, living room w/ 2-way fireplace, kitchen, powder bath, and dining area. Upstairs are 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and the laundry area. In the lower level is a 3rd bedroom, additional full bathroom, and access to the 2-car attached garage. Other features include all stainless appliances, gas cooktop, balcony, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, 2" blinds and central heat & air. Water, sewer, trash and all exterior maintenance are provided. Small pets (under 35 pounds) ok with additional $250 refundable pet deposit per pet and $25 per month pet rent per pet. Professionally managed by Integrity Realty & Management. To schedule a showing online, go to Integrityrm.net/rentals.

Security Deposit : $2,695
Application Fee: $50
Lease Administration Fee: $200
Air Filter Subscription Program: $10

*Information contained in this advertisement is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed. Tenant to verify all information before entering into lease agreement.

(RLNE5891971)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7840 Inverness Blvd have any available units?
7840 Inverness Blvd has a unit available for $2,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7840 Inverness Blvd have?
Some of 7840 Inverness Blvd's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7840 Inverness Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
7840 Inverness Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7840 Inverness Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 7840 Inverness Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 7840 Inverness Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 7840 Inverness Blvd offers parking.
Does 7840 Inverness Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7840 Inverness Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7840 Inverness Blvd have a pool?
No, 7840 Inverness Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 7840 Inverness Blvd have accessible units?
No, 7840 Inverness Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 7840 Inverness Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 7840 Inverness Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7840 Inverness Blvd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7840 Inverness Blvd has units with air conditioning.
