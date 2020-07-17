Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

3 Bed/3.5 Bath, 2128 Sqft - 7840 Inverness Blvd - Available now. Beautiful 3 Bed/3.5 Bath Brownstone style townhouse in the heart of the Denver Tech Center. Main floor wonderful hardwood floors, living room w/ 2-way fireplace, kitchen, powder bath, and dining area. Upstairs are 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and the laundry area. In the lower level is a 3rd bedroom, additional full bathroom, and access to the 2-car attached garage. Other features include all stainless appliances, gas cooktop, balcony, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, 2" blinds and central heat & air. Water, sewer, trash and all exterior maintenance are provided. Small pets (under 35 pounds) ok with additional $250 refundable pet deposit per pet and $25 per month pet rent per pet. Professionally managed by Integrity Realty & Management. To schedule a showing online, go to Integrityrm.net/rentals.



Security Deposit : $2,695

Application Fee: $50

Lease Administration Fee: $200

Air Filter Subscription Program: $10



