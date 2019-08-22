7815 Vallagio Ln

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage

Beautiful 2 bedroom/2.5 bath + loft with attached 2-car garage at the Vallagio Inverness. Award winning neighborhood and golf community. Luxury at its best! The main floor is perfect for entertaining - the kitchen has granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors throughout the open main floor, gas fireplace, front patio and back deck ready to "plug in" your gas BBQ! Upstairs laundry room! Central vac! Master bedroom has a walk-in closet and the master bath has a soaking tub, large shower with bench and a separate toilet room. Lots of storage. All appliances (washer, dryer, refrigerator, stove and microwave) and blinds included. Very close to Park Meadows Mall, DTC, Maggiano's, I-25, Inverness Business Park. Walk to the light rail. Very convenient to Sky Ridge Medical Center.

$50 Application Fee per Adult Occupant (18+)

$235 Administration Fee Due at Move-In

1% Monthly Lease Admin Fee

$50 per month (water/sewer/trash)