10111 Inverness Main Street

This gorgeous 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo in Vallagio will welcome you with 840 square feet of living space!



The stunning kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances, an island, and granite countertops. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings, washer and dryer in unit, a cozy fireplace, and an extra storage shed. Parking for this property is an attached 1 car garage.



Within walking distance are biking/walking trails. Also nearby are Tokyo Joes, Walgreens, Hunter Hill Park, Buffalo Wild Wings, Barnes & Noble, Bed Bath7 Beyind, Park Meadows Mall, DTC, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to C-470, I-25 and I-225.



Sorry, no pets allowed.



Rent includes water, sewer, trash, recycling, and snow removal.



