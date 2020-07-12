Apartment List
176 Apartments for rent in Gunbarrel, CO with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Gunbarrel apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a priv... Read Guide >

1 Unit Available
Gunbarrel
4763 white rock cir E
4763 White Rock Circle, Gunbarrel, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1089 sqft
Unit E Available 08/01/20 Updated 2 bed 2 bath with loft, garage & balcony - Property Id: 161654 Free month!! First month free rent on 10+ month lease. Note this listing is for the entire condo, not just a bedroom.

1 Unit Available
Heatherwood
4695 Devonshire St
4695 Devonshire Street, Gunbarrel, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1950 sqft
Great Heatherwood home less than 1 block from elementary school, large yard, finished basement and 2 car garage. All new paint, carpet, counters and floors. Must see! To tour this home please contact Cee at Roberts and Sons 303-800-5193

1 Unit Available
Gunbarrel
4833 White Rock Circle Unit C
4833 White Rock Circle, Gunbarrel, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
869 sqft
4833 White Rock Circle Unit C Available 09/01/20 Lovely two-bedroom condominium in Gunbarrel - Available 9/1 - This quaint condo lies in a nice quiet community close to everything Boulder has to offer.

1 Unit Available
Gunbarrel
7454 Singing Hills Drive #H-202
7454 Singing Hills Drive, Gunbarrel, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
985 sqft
7454 Singing Hills Drive #H-202 Available 08/01/20 Two Bedroom Condo Available For Rent in Country Club Greens - This second floor, 985 square foot home in the Country Club Greens condominiums has two full size bedrooms and two full bathrooms.

1 Unit Available
Gunbarrel
6505 Kalua Rd 202
6505 Kalua Road, Gunbarrel, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1175 sqft
NOW SHOWING! Rare remodeled unit at this price! - Property Id: 313755 SHOWING NOW! Applications will be accepted throughout the weekend. There has been a lot of interest, so don't wait! Newly remodeled! The condo will be available July 10th.

1 Unit Available
Gunbarrel
4678 White Rock Circle #7
4678 White Rock Circle, Gunbarrel, CO
1 Bedroom
$2,820
669 sqft
4678 White Rock Circle #7 Available 08/17/20 Nicely updated, fully furnished all-inclusive one bedroom condo with flexible lease terms! - The Hunter Creek condos are located in northeast Boulder, near the Twin Lakes near the Boulder Country Club and

1 Unit Available
Heatherwood
4444 Glencove Place
4444 Glencove Place, Gunbarrel, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,627
1600 sqft
4444 Glencove Place Available 04/11/20 Amazing Location! 3BR/2BA, living areas, great backyard, garage, more! - Rental homes in this neighborhood are few and far between so you don't want miss this 3BR/2BA home! Features: - New washer/dryer in

1 Unit Available
Gunbarrel
5116 WILLIAMS FORK TR #101
5116 Williams Fork Trail, Gunbarrel, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
950 sqft
5116 WILLIAMS FORK TR #101 Available 09/01/20 5116 Williams For - Gunbarrel - Available 9/1 Price: $1495.00 2 Bedroom, 2 bath condo in Gunbarrel. Unit has updated baths and kitchen.
Verified

22 Units Available
Gunbarrel
Gunbarrel Center
5340 Gunbarrel Center Court, Boulder, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,457
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,956
1121 sqft
Brand-new units with quartz counters, extra cabinet space, and walk-in closets. Pet-welcoming community contains a 24-hour gym and playground. Within walking distance of numerous shops and restaurants. Fifteen minutes to downtown Boulder.
Verified

24 Units Available
Gunbarrel
Apex 5510 Apartment Homes
5510 Spine Rd, Boulder, CO
Studio
$1,541
705 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,627
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,979
1097 sqft
Premium location in North Boulder's Gunbarrel business district. Gourmet kitchens, 9-foot ceilings and luxurious bathtubs. Close to Boulder Reservoir and many of the city's big employers. On-site coffee shop and sparkling pool.
Verified

7 Units Available
Gunbarrel
Boulder View
6655 Lookout Rd, Boulder, CO
Studio
$1,582
562 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,600
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
1002 sqft
Close to Highway 119 and a short drive from Boulder Municipal Airport. Stylish community features a fire pit, a courtyard, a hot tub and a pool with terrace. Homes have designer kitchen appliances and closets.

1 Unit Available
7517 Nikau Court
7517 Nikau Court, Niwot, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2160 sqft
7517 Nikau Court Available 08/08/20 Walk to Downtown Niwot from the Ranch House for Rent on a Large Beautiful Lot! - Ranch House in Cottonwood Park! Walk to Downtown Niwot! Close to Niwot shops! This 3.

1 Unit Available
Gunbarrel
5882 Orchard Creek Lane
5882 Orchard Creek Lane, Boulder, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,825
2197 sqft
Come check out this bright and spacious home in Gunbarrel! This property features four bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms, a huge three car garage, and a beautiful backyard.

1 Unit Available
6927 Totara Pl
6927 Totara Place, Niwot, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1076 sqft
Cute two bedroom, two bath home in quiet Niwot. Kitchen, living room and additional space that could be used for office or another room. Kitchen has granite counter tops. 2 car garage.

1 Unit Available
Gunbarrel
4654 White Rock Circle Unit 4
4654 White Rock Circle, Boulder, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
879 sqft
4654 White Rock Circle Unit 4 Available 07/25/20 Quaint Condo in Gunbarrel -Available July 25th - Come rent our pretty, well-maintained 2BR, 2BA condo in Gunbarrel. Quiet neighborhood, close to Covidien, etc.
Verified

$
40 Units Available
Alexan Diagonal Crossing
3773 Canfield St, Boulder, CO
Studio
$1,670
590 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,805
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,380
1074 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for self-guided tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

$
13 Units Available
Glenwood Grove - North Iris
The Boulders
2850 Kalmia Ave, Boulder, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,937
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,914
1005 sqft
Colorful apartments in North Boulder. Near Sale Lake. Hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Recently renovated with in-unit fireplaces. Tenants have access to private community yoga studio and dog park.
Verified

7 Units Available
Centre Court Apartments
745 E South Boulder Rd, Louisville, CO
Studio
$1,445
598 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,595
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,045
1228 sqft
We are currently closed to the public. Please contact us for virtual or self-tour options. Come home to infinite opportunities at Centre Court Apartment Homes. Modern, pet-friendly apartments surrounded by Louisville, Colorado natural beauty.
Verified

$
11 Units Available
Transit Village
Two Nine North
1955 30th St, Boulder, CO
1 Bedroom
$2,385
914 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,030
1224 sqft
A smoke-free community located minutes away from Twenty Ninth Street Mall. Homes have been recently upgraded with stainless steel appliances in kitchens and walk-in closets, among other amenities. Green community with 24-hour gym and courtyard.
Verified

$
30 Units Available
East Foothills
Verdant
4970 Meredith Way, Boulder, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,685
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
963 sqft
Sleek apartments just east of Foothills Parkway. Recently renovated with modern backsplash and granite counters. Hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Community has coffee bar, dog park and pool.
Verified

15 Units Available
East Foothills
Parc Mosaic Apartment Homes
1590 Eisenhower Drive, Boulder, CO
Studio
$1,609
440 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,905
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
One- and two-bedroom apartments near the Boulder Creek Path. Walk-in closets and private patio/balcony. Community has swimming pool and tennis court. Pet-friendly community with assigned parking spaces available.
Verified

12 Units Available
North Broadway - Holiday
Uptown Broadway
4560 13th Street, Boulder, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,671
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,179
1096 sqft
Numerous floor plans available in this modern apartment building. Community amenities include 24-hour gym, clubhouse, hot tub, parking and package-receiving service. Units feature hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, patio or balcony, and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

23 Units Available
Fox Ridge Apartments
3800 Pike Rd, Longmont, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,231
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,453
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
These smoke-free apartments feature walk-in closets and fireplaces. Community amenities include a coffee bar, hot tub, and 24-hour gym. Just minutes from the shopping along Hover Street.
Verified

22 Units Available
Transit Village
Griffis 3100 Pearl
3100 Pearl Parkway, Boulder, CO
Studio
$1,695
622 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,870
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,347
1048 sqft
Open floor plans with hardwood floors and modern design. Walk-in closets and private laundry. Air conditioning. Tenants have access to media room and on-site coffee bar. Community has its own yoga studio. Near SH-157.
City Guide for Gunbarrel, CO

The idea behind Gunbarrel involved building around a single country club. This idea proved to be a good one, and Gunbarrel's real estate took off. Gunbarrel has become a charming residential neighborhood and a retreat for Boulder residents. The country club was originally in Boulder, having relocated from the city to blossom on the Gunbarrel property. Confused? Don't be. That's just a little bit of history of the shared space between Gunbarrel and its big brother city.

Gunbarrel moves to the rhythm of its own beat. It's neither a city, nor village, nor township; folks here enjoy that signature presence. Some community dwellers describe it as a suburban subdivision of the city of Boulder. You can hardly tell the separation of the two communities since trailing parts of 'town' lie within the hub of Boulder. For the most part, Gunbarrel's real estate and neighborhoods are annexed to miles of tranquil golf courses, rivers and agricultural land space; it's one of the reasons it has that nest-egg appeal. The 9,263 residents who live here see their town as much more than a retreat or neighborhood of Boulder; they see it as a unique home town, flourishing with career options and with a bit of mystery thrown in. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Gunbarrel, CO

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Gunbarrel apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

