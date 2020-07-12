176 Apartments for rent in Gunbarrel, CO with parking

The idea behind Gunbarrel involved building around a single country club. This idea proved to be a good one, and Gunbarrel's real estate took off. Gunbarrel has become a charming residential neighborhood and a retreat for Boulder residents. The country club was originally in Boulder, having relocated from the city to blossom on the Gunbarrel property. Confused? Don't be. That's just a little bit of history of the shared space between Gunbarrel and its big brother city.

Gunbarrel moves to the rhythm of its own beat. It's neither a city, nor village, nor township; folks here enjoy that signature presence. Some community dwellers describe it as a suburban subdivision of the city of Boulder. You can hardly tell the separation of the two communities since trailing parts of 'town' lie within the hub of Boulder. For the most part, Gunbarrel's real estate and neighborhoods are annexed to miles of tranquil golf courses, rivers and agricultural land space; it's one of the reasons it has that nest-egg appeal. The 9,263 residents who live here see their town as much more than a retreat or neighborhood of Boulder; they see it as a unique home town, flourishing with career options and with a bit of mystery thrown in.