107 Apartments for rent in Gunbarrel, CO with garage
1 of 19
1 of 21
1 of 23
1 of 39
1 of 14
1 of 30
1 of 17
1 of 10
1 of 15
1 of 23
1 of 22
1 of 22
1 of 30
1 of 26
1 of 16
1 of 26
1 of 34
1 of 48
1 of 27
1 of 19
1 of 32
1 of 3
1 of 28
1 of 14
The idea behind Gunbarrel involved building around a single country club. This idea proved to be a good one, and Gunbarrel's real estate took off. Gunbarrel has become a charming residential neighborhood and a retreat for Boulder residents. The country club was originally in Boulder, having relocated from the city to blossom on the Gunbarrel property. Confused? Don't be. That's just a little bit of history of the shared space between Gunbarrel and its big brother city.
Gunbarrel moves to the rhythm of its own beat. It's neither a city, nor village, nor township; folks here enjoy that signature presence. Some community dwellers describe it as a suburban subdivision of the city of Boulder. You can hardly tell the separation of the two communities since trailing parts of 'town' lie within the hub of Boulder. For the most part, Gunbarrel's real estate and neighborhoods are annexed to miles of tranquil golf courses, rivers and agricultural land space; it's one of the reasons it has that nest-egg appeal. The 9,263 residents who live here see their town as much more than a retreat or neighborhood of Boulder; they see it as a unique home town, flourishing with career options and with a bit of mystery thrown in. See more
Gunbarrel apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.