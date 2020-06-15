7422 Clubhouse Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly clubhouse parking garage guest parking

Gorgeous Gunbarrel Townhome in Boulder Country Club! - This townhome has everything you need to live in Boulder! Lots of light, spacious bedrooms, end unit, plenty of privacy and all the amenities! Large eat in kitchen, upgraded with stainless appliances. Dining area that has sliding glass doors onto a private patio and fenced in yard. Large living space with wood burning fireplace. Large utility room with washer and dryer. Spacious master bedroom with walk in closet and private bathroom. Two additional bedrooms with a guest bathroom. This home has a ton of windows! Two car attached garage with plenty of street or visitor parking.



Water, Trash and Sewer is included. Tenant pays all other utilities. This home is located in the popular Country Club neighborhood in Boulder, Gunbarrel. Lots of walking,biking trails. No pets please.

BRAND NEW Carpeting! Freshly painted and cleaned! Move in READY!



No Cats Allowed



