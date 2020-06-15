All apartments in Gunbarrel
Gunbarrel, CO
7422 Clubhouse Road
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

7422 Clubhouse Road

7422 Clubhouse Road · (303) 565-6778
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7422 Clubhouse Road, Gunbarrel, CO 80301
Gunbarrel

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 7422 Clubhouse Road · Avail. now

$2,295

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1538 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Gorgeous Gunbarrel Townhome in Boulder Country Club! - This townhome has everything you need to live in Boulder! Lots of light, spacious bedrooms, end unit, plenty of privacy and all the amenities! Large eat in kitchen, upgraded with stainless appliances. Dining area that has sliding glass doors onto a private patio and fenced in yard. Large living space with wood burning fireplace. Large utility room with washer and dryer. Spacious master bedroom with walk in closet and private bathroom. Two additional bedrooms with a guest bathroom. This home has a ton of windows! Two car attached garage with plenty of street or visitor parking.

Water, Trash and Sewer is included. Tenant pays all other utilities. This home is located in the popular Country Club neighborhood in Boulder, Gunbarrel. Lots of walking,biking trails. No pets please.
BRAND NEW Carpeting! Freshly painted and cleaned! Move in READY!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2751561)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

