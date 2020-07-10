/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:22 PM
267 Apartments for rent in Greenwood Village, CO with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
$
17 Units Available
Isabella at Greenwood Village
5400 S Park Terrace Ave, Greenwood Village, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,715
923 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,030
1175 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,885
1485 sqft
Large kitchens with generous counter space. Indoor raquetball court and 24 hour fitness center. Heated resort-style pool. Two miles to I-25, I-225, Cherry Creek State Park and light rail access.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
17 Units Available
The Parc at Greenwood Village
5500 DTC Pkwy, Greenwood Village, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,348
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,776
1003 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,265
1292 sqft
Units feature large hardwood floors and energy efficient stainless steel appliances. Residents can take advantage of the on-site Paw Spa and bicycles. Nearby parks, shops, restaurants, and major highways (I-225). Located in the Cherry Creek School District.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 10 at 06:00pm
10 Units Available
Timber Creek
8899 E Prentice Ave, Greenwood Village, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,450
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Fully furnished homes with stainless steel appliances. Recently updated. Community amenities include a barbecue area, cafe, and media room. E-payments for resident convenience. Near the Denver Tech Center and Cherry Creek State Park.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
13 Units Available
Viridian
5335 S Valentia Way, Greenwood Village, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,424
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,762
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartment homes with stylish details and modern decor. 24-maintenance available for residents. Enjoy a yoga center, swimming pool, and gym on site. Right by the Denver Tech Center. Easy access to I-25.
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
5401 S Park Terrace Ave 205B
5401 South Park Terrace, Greenwood Village, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1020 sqft
***IN THE HEART OF DTC*** - Property Id: 76415 ****** You won't be disappointed!! Walk into the Bright, Spacious Open Floor Plan! The Kitchen and living room will allow for your entertaining enjoyment.
1 of 8
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
5505 Dtc Pkwy 308
5505 East Prentice Avenue, Greenwood Village, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,523
682 sqft
One Bedroom in DTC Next to Light Rail - Centennial - Property Id: 247324 Acadia, only one of three one bedroom floor plan style available. 3rd floor unit available or March move in.
1 of 11
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
5505 Dtc Pkwy 1116
5505 Dtc Parkway, Greenwood Village, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,151
1325 sqft
Spacious Three Bedroom- Great for DTC Worklife! - Property Id: 247340 Yosemite, the only three bedroom floor plan style available. 3rd floor unit available or March move in.
Results within 1 mile of Greenwood Village
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 10 at 08:32pm
26 Units Available
Greenwood Point
5312 S Broadway Cir, Englewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,198
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,521
1075 sqft
Festively lit grill and picnic areas. Hot tub and generously sized pool surrounded by sundeck and lounge chairs. Dog park with benches and shade trees. Steps away from Big Dry Creek Trail.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
36 Units Available
Hampden South
Pearl Apartments
7571 Technology Way, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,352
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1118 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Open floor plans, high ceilings, and large windows for spacious living. Fitness center equipped with cardio machines, free weights, and kettlebells. Putting green. Just minutes to the Belleview light rail station, I-25 and I-225.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
$
58 Units Available
Hampden South
Bell Denver Tech Center
4380 S Monaco St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,191
593 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,433
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,672
1114 sqft
Modern gated apartments in Denver's DTC area, close to I-25. Each unit features a designer kitchen, hardwood flooring and high ceilings. Resort-style pool and high-tech fitness center on site.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
$
14 Units Available
The Soleil
6565 S Syracuse Way, Centennial, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,340
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
1121 sqft
Residents have access to a large dog park. Units feature huge walk-in closets, lots of windows, and attached garages.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
$
45 Units Available
Southmoor Park
MileHouse
6750 E Chenango Ave, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,280
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,945
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,970
1402 sqft
We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment only. Schedule yours today! Waived Application Fee & Waived Admin Fee! Standing on the roof top deck at MileHouse, it's easy to feel like you're far above it all.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
32 Units Available
Hampden South
Outlook DTC
5031 S Ulster St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,289
681 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,272
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,689
1165 sqft
Pet-friendly community with dog park and pet spa. Rooftop lounge with fire pits. Co-working lounge, coffee and tea bar, pool and hot tub. Apartments have nine-foot ceilings, quartz countertops, and balconies. Near light rail station.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
$
41 Units Available
Southmoor Park
The Den
6950 East Chenango Avenue, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,235
594 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,305
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
1093 sqft
We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment only. Schedule yours today! Now Offering $500 Off! Call Us for Details! The Den.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
18 Units Available
Inverness
Capstone at Vallagio
158 Inverness Dr W, Englewood, CO
Studio
$1,209
569 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,393
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,671
1036 sqft
Quartz countertops, wood-style flooring and nine-foot ceilings. Green living with energy efficient windows, Energy Star appliances, bike storage and electric car charging stations. Comfortable resident lounge with 80-inch flat screen TV. Ten minute walk to lightrail station.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
23 Units Available
Hampden South
Parliament
4363 S Quebec St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,160
637 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
937 sqft
Apartments located in the heart of Hampden South have fireplaces, granite counters and huge walk-in closets. Hop on Interstate 25 to get to the University of Denver or the Centennial Airport.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 06:37pm
$
23 Units Available
Inverness
Elevate
7338 S Havana St, Englewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,290
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
1059 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1238 sqft
I-25 isn't close enough to this community to disturb its residents, but it's only a short drive away and provides access to all of Centennial. Sundeck, game room, yoga and fire pits onsite.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 06:31pm
$
18 Units Available
The Rail at Inverness
10001 E Dry Creek Rd, Dove Valley, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,309
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,622
990 sqft
Apartments are spacious with updated kitchens and bathrooms. Community includes fitness center, pool, spa, and more. Located just off I-25, close to restaurants like Maggiano's.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
31 Units Available
Hampden South
Cierra Crest Apartment Homes
4500 S Monaco St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,223
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,177
1371 sqft
Units with large patios/balconies overlooking mature landscape. Excellent location near Denver Tech Center, the I-25, and the I-225. Walking/jogging paths surround property, and the Belleview Light Rail Station is just a walk away. Property boasts 2 pools and a hot tub.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
24 Units Available
Avery Park
9959 E Peakview Ave, Englewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,235
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
923 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,905
1145 sqft
Plank flooring and upgraded fixtures. Numerous closets throughout every floorplan. Large pool with stone sundeck. Minutes from I-25 and light rail access.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 10 at 09:21pm
27 Units Available
Hampden South
IMT Dayton Station
3645 S Dallas St, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,143
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,998
1519 sqft
Brand new apartments overlooking a green, mature landscape. Central location between I-25 and I-225 highways. Within walking distance to the Light Rail and grocery/retail stores. Pet-friendly with dog park access directly behind property.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
27 Units Available
Hampden South
Summit Ridge
8330 E Quincy Ave, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,181
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,446
1155 sqft
Pet-friendly units each featuring a fireplace, private patio and 24-hour gym and laundry. Take a swim in the community pool or a dip in the hot tub, or enjoy engaging at the clubhouse and on-site courts.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
30 Units Available
360 Degrees Apartments
7700 E Peakview Ave, Centennial, CO
Studio
$1,213
496 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,425
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,803
1094 sqft
Brand new luxury community with a resort-style pool area, a rooftop lounge, and great on-site management. Equally luxurious units feature in-unit washer/dryers, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
15 Units Available
Southmoor Park
Camden Belleview Station
6515 E Union Ave, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,289
593 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,369
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,739
1038 sqft
Generous in-home storage and dedicated on-site bike parking. Outdoor fireside lounge. Walking distance from Belleview Light Rail Station and minutes from I-25 and I-225
