All apartments in Fountain
Find more places like 8362 Newbury Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fountain, CO
/
8362 Newbury Way
Last updated July 11 2020 at 9:40 PM

8362 Newbury Way

8362 Newbury Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fountain
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

8362 Newbury Way, Fountain, CO 80817

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This great ranch home is located close to Ft. Carson. The split bedroom plan offers one level living at its best. The kitchen has lots of space with eat in area. There is an ad ditional dining area combined with living room. The living room has high ceilings and features a gas fireplace. There are 2 bedrooms, 1 full bath, and laundry room together. The master suite is separate from the others. It features a walk in closet, private bath with double vanities and lots of natural light. Convenient to parks, schools, and more. MAIN LEVEL BED: YES

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8362 Newbury Way have any available units?
8362 Newbury Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fountain, CO.
What amenities does 8362 Newbury Way have?
Some of 8362 Newbury Way's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8362 Newbury Way currently offering any rent specials?
8362 Newbury Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8362 Newbury Way pet-friendly?
No, 8362 Newbury Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fountain.
Does 8362 Newbury Way offer parking?
Yes, 8362 Newbury Way offers parking.
Does 8362 Newbury Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8362 Newbury Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8362 Newbury Way have a pool?
No, 8362 Newbury Way does not have a pool.
Does 8362 Newbury Way have accessible units?
No, 8362 Newbury Way does not have accessible units.
Does 8362 Newbury Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 8362 Newbury Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8362 Newbury Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 8362 Newbury Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Best Cities for Families 2019
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mesa Ridge
7765 Pitcher Pt
Fountain, CO 80817

Similar Pages

Fountain 1 BedroomsFountain 2 Bedrooms
Fountain Apartments with BalconiesFountain Apartments with Gyms
Fountain Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COParker, COCastle Rock, COPueblo, CO
Monument, COCastle Pines, COWoodmoor, COGleneagle, CO
Security-Widefield, COManitou Springs, COWoodland Park, COCimarron Hills, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Colorado Colorado Springs
Colorado College