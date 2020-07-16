8362 Newbury Way

Amenities

on-site laundry garage walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

This great ranch home is located close to Ft. Carson. The split bedroom plan offers one level living at its best. The kitchen has lots of space with eat in area. There is an ad ditional dining area combined with living room. The living room has high ceilings and features a gas fireplace. There are 2 bedrooms, 1 full bath, and laundry room together. The master suite is separate from the others. It features a walk in closet, private bath with double vanities and lots of natural light. Convenient to parks, schools, and more. MAIN LEVEL BED: YES