Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

8184 Campground Drive

8184 Campground Drive · (719) 203-4674
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8184 Campground Drive, Fountain, CO 80817

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 8184 Campground Drive · Avail. Jul 1

$2,100

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2823 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
accessible
on-site laundry
8184 Campground Drive Available 07/01/20 Well maintained home with Mountain Views - Well maintained 2 Story home in Cumberland Green. As you enter you notice the open concept floor plan. Large living room opens to the eat-in kitchen with center island, breakfast bar, laminate wood floors, cabinets with pull out shelves, double stainless steel refrigerators, recessed lighting & walk-in pantry. Walk out from the dining area to a concrete patio, zeroscaped yard and storage shed. Upstairs features 4 bedrooms and 2 baths. Master suite features separate bath and walk in closet. Laundry room is located on second level. Home also features central air.

Yellow Ribbon Realty and Property Management is a dedicated fair housing advocate and does not discriminate based on race, color, national origin, religion, sex, familial status or handicap (disability) ancestry, marital status or creed, sexual orientation or any other protected class defined by fair housing

Pet Policy –Up to 2 dogs allowed. $300 per pet deposit of which half is non-refundable. Pet policy does not apply to service or companion animals. No pets with any history of aggression.

1 year lease

Qualifications
-Must make 2.5 times rent
-All occupants over 18 must complete app and pay app fee
-Must have at least 600 credit score.
-No section 8 housing vouchers
-Apps processed first come first served
-Dependents under the age of 18 do not need to complete an application
-No possession, consumption, manufacturing or cultivation of recreational marijuana or marijuana products

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5845633)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8184 Campground Drive have any available units?
8184 Campground Drive has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8184 Campground Drive have?
Some of 8184 Campground Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8184 Campground Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8184 Campground Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8184 Campground Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8184 Campground Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8184 Campground Drive offer parking?
No, 8184 Campground Drive does not offer parking.
Does 8184 Campground Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8184 Campground Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8184 Campground Drive have a pool?
No, 8184 Campground Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8184 Campground Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 8184 Campground Drive has accessible units.
Does 8184 Campground Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8184 Campground Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8184 Campground Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8184 Campground Drive has units with air conditioning.
