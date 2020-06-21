Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly accessible on-site laundry

8184 Campground Drive Available 07/01/20 Well maintained home with Mountain Views - Well maintained 2 Story home in Cumberland Green. As you enter you notice the open concept floor plan. Large living room opens to the eat-in kitchen with center island, breakfast bar, laminate wood floors, cabinets with pull out shelves, double stainless steel refrigerators, recessed lighting & walk-in pantry. Walk out from the dining area to a concrete patio, zeroscaped yard and storage shed. Upstairs features 4 bedrooms and 2 baths. Master suite features separate bath and walk in closet. Laundry room is located on second level. Home also features central air.



Yellow Ribbon Realty and Property Management is a dedicated fair housing advocate and does not discriminate based on race, color, national origin, religion, sex, familial status or handicap (disability) ancestry, marital status or creed, sexual orientation or any other protected class defined by fair housing



Pet Policy –Up to 2 dogs allowed. $300 per pet deposit of which half is non-refundable. Pet policy does not apply to service or companion animals. No pets with any history of aggression.



1 year lease



Qualifications

-Must make 2.5 times rent

-All occupants over 18 must complete app and pay app fee

-Must have at least 600 credit score.

-No section 8 housing vouchers

-Apps processed first come first served

-Dependents under the age of 18 do not need to complete an application

-No possession, consumption, manufacturing or cultivation of recreational marijuana or marijuana products



No Cats Allowed



