All apartments in Fountain
Find more places like 7554 SANDY SPRINGS Point.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fountain, CO
/
7554 SANDY SPRINGS Point
Last updated July 9 2020 at 10:13 PM

7554 SANDY SPRINGS Point

7554 Sandy Springs Point · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fountain
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

7554 Sandy Springs Point, Fountain, CO 80817

Amenities

garage
playground
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
Comfortable, well-designed townhome with oversized 480 square foot garage located in the upcoming community of Fountain. Ready to move into. Located near park with soccer/pee-wee football field, playground, picnic pavilion and walking trail around pond. Within walking distance to banking and shopping. Close to Fort Carson, Cheyenne Mountain, Peterson, Schriever Military Bases and the Colorado Springs Airport. Spend time at the Fountain Creek Nature Center and Park. You will appreciate the ease of living in this townhome.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7554 SANDY SPRINGS Point have any available units?
7554 SANDY SPRINGS Point doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fountain, CO.
Is 7554 SANDY SPRINGS Point currently offering any rent specials?
7554 SANDY SPRINGS Point is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7554 SANDY SPRINGS Point pet-friendly?
No, 7554 SANDY SPRINGS Point is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fountain.
Does 7554 SANDY SPRINGS Point offer parking?
Yes, 7554 SANDY SPRINGS Point offers parking.
Does 7554 SANDY SPRINGS Point have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7554 SANDY SPRINGS Point does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7554 SANDY SPRINGS Point have a pool?
No, 7554 SANDY SPRINGS Point does not have a pool.
Does 7554 SANDY SPRINGS Point have accessible units?
No, 7554 SANDY SPRINGS Point does not have accessible units.
Does 7554 SANDY SPRINGS Point have units with dishwashers?
No, 7554 SANDY SPRINGS Point does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7554 SANDY SPRINGS Point have units with air conditioning?
No, 7554 SANDY SPRINGS Point does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mesa Ridge
7765 Pitcher Pt
Fountain, CO 80817

Similar Pages

Fountain 1 BedroomsFountain 2 Bedrooms
Fountain Apartments with BalconiesFountain Apartments with Gyms
Fountain Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COParker, COCastle Rock, COPueblo, CO
Monument, COCastle Pines, COWoodmoor, COGleneagle, CO
Security-Widefield, COManitou Springs, COWoodland Park, COCimarron Hills, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Colorado Colorado Springs
Colorado College