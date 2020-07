Amenities

pet friendly air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace Property Amenities pet friendly

Gorgeous 2 story 3 bedroom home with A/C - This is a gorgeous 2 story home, with a 3 bedrooms and air conditioning! Formal living room with coat closet. Kitchen has a pantry, island, and all the appliances are included. Family room has a gas fireplace with raised hearth. Dining room has a bay window, Laundry is on main level, all 3 bedrooms are on the upper level. Master suite includes adjoining 5 piece Master Bathroom. Large fenced in back yard.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4481251)