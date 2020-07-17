303 North Santa Fe Avenue - 4

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 on-site laundry

One level living at its finest! This studio apartment is located in Fountain, CO. You will enjoy a quiet, clean and affordable place to live. Your new home is located in downtown Fountain within walking distance of schools, stores and restaurants and is located directly across from both the police department and the fire station. You will also enjoy the convenience of being close to the military bases, the interstate, as well as hiking and biking trails. In addition, the property includes a community coin operated laundry facility on site. Pets OK! Call today to schedule a showing at (719) 445-9191!



Section 8 welcome



To apply online, visit: https://nearlycreativehomes.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp

