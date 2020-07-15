1305 Lords Hill Dr

Amenities
One level living with Central Air. 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths. Master has walk in closet and private 5 pc Master bath with oval soaking tub and large shower. Great room w/ gas fireplace, Eat in kitchen walks out to back yard. Washer and dryer in laundry room (as-is). 2 car garage. Pet negotiable w/ owner approval and additional deposit. Xeroscape front and fenced backyard. D-8 school district 1,466 sq ft. No smoking in home, no marijuana use or growing in or around home. Contact At Home Real Estate 719-495-2247 or visit www.athomeres.com to apply online.