All apartments in Fountain
Find more places like 1305 Lords Hill Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fountain, CO
/
1305 Lords Hill Dr
Last updated June 22 2020 at 7:29 AM

1305 Lords Hill Dr

1305 Lords Hill Drive · (719) 495-2247
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Fountain
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

1305 Lords Hill Drive, Fountain, CO 80817

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,585

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1466 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
One level living with Central Air. 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths. Master has walk in closet and private 5 pc Master bath with oval soaking tub and large shower. Great room w/ gas fireplace, Eat in kitchen walks out to back yard. Washer and dryer in laundry room (as-is). 2 car garage. Pet negotiable w/ owner approval and additional deposit. Xeroscape front and fenced backyard. D-8 school district 1,466 sq ft. No smoking in home, no marijuana use or growing in or around home. Contact At Home Real Estate 719-495-2247 or visit www.athomeres.com to apply online.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1305 Lords Hill Dr have any available units?
1305 Lords Hill Dr has a unit available for $1,585 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1305 Lords Hill Dr have?
Some of 1305 Lords Hill Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1305 Lords Hill Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1305 Lords Hill Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1305 Lords Hill Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1305 Lords Hill Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1305 Lords Hill Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1305 Lords Hill Dr offers parking.
Does 1305 Lords Hill Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1305 Lords Hill Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1305 Lords Hill Dr have a pool?
No, 1305 Lords Hill Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1305 Lords Hill Dr have accessible units?
No, 1305 Lords Hill Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1305 Lords Hill Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1305 Lords Hill Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 1305 Lords Hill Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1305 Lords Hill Dr has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 1305 Lords Hill Dr?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Mesa Ridge
7765 Pitcher Pt
Fountain, CO 80817

Similar Pages

Fountain 1 BedroomsFountain 2 Bedrooms
Fountain Apartments with BalconiesFountain Apartments with Gyms
Fountain Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COParker, COCastle Rock, COPueblo, CO
Monument, COCastle Pines, COWoodmoor, COGleneagle, CO
Security-Widefield, COManitou Springs, COWoodland Park, COCimarron Hills, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Colorado Colorado Springs
Colorado College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity