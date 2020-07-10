/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 8:37 PM
54 Apartments for rent in Firestone, CO with washer-dryer
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
6338 Stagecoach Ave.
6338 Stagecoach Avenue, Firestone, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
2789 sqft
6338 Stagecoach Ave. Available 05/01/20 AWESOME 3 BED/2.5 BATH HOME IN RIDGE CREST SUBDIVISION-FIRESTONE AVAILABLE MAY 1! - This immaculate, open-floor plan home in Firestone is ideal for families and entertaining.
Results within 1 mile of Firestone
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
20 Units Available
Springs at Sandstone Ranch
2051 Zlaten Dr, Longmont, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,288
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,868
1135 sqft
Situated beside Sandstone Ranch. Luxury townhome-style apartments with ground level private entries. Multiple amenities, including a clubhouse, outdoor kitchen and complimentary coffee bar. Swimming pool, fitness center and pet playgrounds also on-site. Furnished apartments available.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
10675 Durango Pl
10675 Durango Place, Weld County, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1371 sqft
3 BR, 2.5 bath Home for Rent, new interior, 10675 Durango Pl. - NEW INTERIOR in 2019 because of a fire restoration, including kitchen cabinets and appliances, all flooring & paint, most windows and doors.
Last updated July 10 at 09:24pm
1 Unit Available
5116 Dvorak Cir
5116 Dvorak Circle, Frederick, CO
1 Bedroom
$800
824 sqft
This studio apartment is located in the basement of a single family home. All utilities included and street parking on North side. It has it's own private entry on the North side of the house including a small fenced area.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
242 Dunmire Street
242 Dunmire Street, Weld County, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1041 sqft
Come see this beautiful recently renovated house in Frederick. 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with a master suite. This house has a large fenced in yard, plus plenty of off street parking. Pets allowed with owner approval.
Results within 5 miles of Firestone
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
10 Units Available
Roosevelt Park Apartments
600 Longs Peak Ave, Longmont, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,430
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,065
1096 sqft
High ceilings and expansive windows. In-home laundry. Modern fitness center with cardio machines and free weights. Steps from downtown Longmont's shopping and dining on Main Street.
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
16 Units Available
Watermark at Harvest Junction
766 S Martin St, Longmont, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,350
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,740
1121 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,165
1415 sqft
This luxury community offers beautiful interiors, modern finishes, and lots of storage. On-site game area, pool with cabanas, and a dog park. Valet trash service provided. Detached garages available.
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
6 Units Available
Ironhorse Apartments
1600 Iron Horse Dr, Longmont, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,354
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1169 sqft
One- to two-bedroom apartments offering granite counters, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Community highlights include a pool, dog park, gym and business center. Near State Route 119 and Fox Hill Country Club.
Last updated July 10 at 08:32pm
144 Units Available
South Main Station
485 2nd Ave, Longmont, CO
Studio
$1,358
568 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,527
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,872
1097 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual, self-guided or in-person tours are available by appointment.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
1123 Emery Street #3
1123 Emery Street, Longmont, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1750 sqft
Large Living Rooms in Both the Upstairs and Downstairs in this Longmont House for Rent - New paint in upstairs and kitchen cabinets. New carpet in the upstairs bedrooms. Large living rooms in both upstairs and down stairs.
Last updated July 10 at 08:41pm
1 Unit Available
1447 Kimbark Street
1447 Kimbark Street, Longmont, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1000 sqft
Come check out this great two-level townhouse in Longmont just one block from 15th and Main Street! This property features two bedrooms, one and a half bathrooms, in unit washer and dryer, and a shared courtyard.
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
900 S Pratt Pkwy
900 South Pratt Parkway, Longmont, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2000 sqft
AVAILABLE now = Current video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jQPESbRDxSQ Thanks for your interest. Before inquiry for showings, answer these qualifying questions. 1.Please specify what kind of animals, and how many. 2.
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
348 Collyer #104
348 Collyer Street, Longmont, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
950 sqft
348 Collyer #104 Available 07/15/20 - 2 bedroom 1 bath condo, Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal,Washer and Dryer, Off Street parking, No Pets. (RLNE2051345)
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
1703 Whitehall Unit 8A
1703 Whitehall Dr, Longmont, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1327 sqft
Condo for rent - Two bedroom 2 bath condo in nice quiet complex with central air conditioning and attached two car garage.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
322 21st Ave Unit C
322 21st Ave, Longmont, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1200 sqft
Great opportunity in Lanyon neighborhood with this Two Bedroom Home - Available Now! - Check out this beautiful home in a great location only minutes from Main Street in Longmont! This property features two bedrooms, one bathroom, stacked washer and
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
804 Summer Hawk Drive #6103
804 Summer Hawk Dr, Longmont, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
804 Summer Hawk Drive #6103 Available 08/01/20 Two Bedroom Condo Available at Fairview Condos in Longmont - This is a quiet first floor condo. It has 1196 square feet on a single floor plan.
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
508 Ridge Ave
508 Ridge Avenue, Longmont, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
2000 sqft
Lovely 4 bedroom 3.5 bath home in South Longmont's Quail Ridge. Upstairs laundry - washer and dryer included. Large Master retreat with walk in closet and built in shelving. Cozy front porch and private side yard with patio for your summer bbq.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
804 Summer Hawk Drive
804 Summer Hawk Drive, Longmont, CO
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1325 sqft
Located near Hwy 119 North of new Medical Facility and near by Walmart shopping center More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/longmont-co?lid=12972160 (RLNE5471538)
Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
1 Unit Available
1269 Trail Ridge Road
1269 Trail Ridge Road, Longmont, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2235 sqft
1269 Trail Ridge Road Available 06/01/20 BEAUTIFUL HOME IN DESIREABLE WOLF CREEK NEIGHBORHOOD IN LONGMONT AVAILABLE JUNE 1! - This beautiful four bedroom, two and a half bath home has a huge kitchen and family area with a formal living and dining
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
65 Quail Road
65 Quail Rd, Longmont, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1325 sqft
NEW CONSTRUCTION 3 BED/2.5 BATH HOME IN SOUTH LONGMONT AVAILABLE APRIL 1! - This gorgeous home has an open floor plan with lots of windows. Stainless steel appliances in the kitchen with an island that is perfect for entertaining.
Last updated October 8 at 12:35pm
1 Unit Available
623 Pratt Street
623 Pratt Street, Longmont, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1498 sqft
CHARMING 3 BED/1 BATH BUNGALOW IN THE HEART OF OLD TOWN LONGMONT AVAILABLE NOW!! - Old Town Bungalow in the heart of Longmont.
Last updated October 8 at 12:34pm
1 Unit Available
1232 Whitehall Drive
1232 Whitehall Dr, Longmont, CO
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
3500 sqft
Fully Furnished Pet Friendly Executive Home for Rent in Longmont with Flexible Leases! - Fully furnished executive home located on Ute Creek Golf Course!! Newer home!! Was former "model" house.
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
1322 South Coffman Street #6
1322 South Coffman Street, Longmont, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1650 sqft
1322 South Coffman Street #6 Available 08/01/20 3 bedroom, 3 level townhome for rent in Longmont, CO - 3 bedroom, 3 level townhome for rent in Longmont, just 16 minutes to Boulder and walking distance to park.
Results within 10 miles of Firestone
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
9 Units Available
Palisade Park
16815 Huron St, Broomfield, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,440
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,829
1059 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,107
1247 sqft
Make Palisade Park your new home! Our apartments in Broomfield, Colorado come in a wide array of spacious floor plans with one-, two-, and three-bedroom options.
