Apartment List
/
CO
/
fairmount
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:18 PM

242 Apartments for rent in Fairmount, CO with balconies

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with rest... Read Guide >

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Appleridge Estates
5037 Eldridge Street
5037 Eldridge Street, Fairmount, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1447 sqft
5037 Eldridge Street Available 09/01/20 Stunningly Remodeled Ranch with Executive Finishes on Large Lot near Golden - - Stunningly Remodeled Ranch with Executive Finishes on Large Lot near Golden - Mature trees shade the park-like front yard while

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Lilac Estates
6004 Nile Cir
6004 Nile Circle, Fairmount, CO
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
4217 sqft
DUE TO COVID, showings are Saturday only from 1 to 2 PM, or by appointment only at least 24 hours in advance. Thanks for your consideration! Luxury home with convenient location in Golden/Arvada.
Results within 1 mile of Fairmount
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
11 Units Available
Allendale Area
Timberline Farms
11700 W 58th Ave, Arvada, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,611
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,989
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,635
1543 sqft
If the serene character of Timberline Farms seems to echo an authentic wine country retreat, it's intentional.

1 of 15

Last updated April 9 at 11:23 AM
1 Unit Available
Wyndhams
15316 West 66th Avenue #E
15316 West 66th Avenue, Arvada, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1600 sqft
15316 West 66th Avenue #E Available 05/13/20 Three bedroom townhome for rent with attached two car garage in Arvada at Hometown.
Results within 5 miles of Fairmount
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
18 Units Available
Union Square
Silver Reef Apartments
12419 W 2nd Pl, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,224
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,522
1021 sqft
Open floor plans with breakfast bars and spacious bedrooms. Fitness room, tennis and volleyball courts. DVD Library. Minutes from US-6.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
30 Units Available
Arvada Plaza Area
Arvada Station
10068 W 52nd Pl, Arvada, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,457
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,769
1196 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,124
1447 sqft
Stylish features like two-tone paint and 2" blinds. Expansive fitness center equipped for cardio and strength training. Resident activities. Less than a mile to I-70.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
11 Units Available
Applewood
WestLink at Oak Station
1665 Pierson St, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,603
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,719
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,056
1290 sqft
Community opened in Spring 2015, so new residents will be among the first. Comfortable living with private patio/balcony and in-home laundry. Fitness room with cardio machines, free weights, and space for yoga. Just one half mile to the nearest light rail station.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
30 Units Available
I-70 Corridor
Solana Olde Town
6875 W 56th Ave, Arvada, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,600
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,115
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,612
1364 sqft
Stylish apartments with stainless steel appliances, oversized windows, quartz countertops and full size washer/dryer. Community includes 24-hour fitness center, indoor basketball court, outdoor pizza kitchen and pool.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
20 Units Available
Union Square
Glen at Lakewood
453 Van Gordon St, Lakewood, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,161
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,359
1086 sqft
Park-like landscaping with walking paths, picnic areas, and mature trees. Private patio/balcony with all floor plans. Resort-style pool with lounge chairs. Less than a mile to US-6.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
$
7 Units Available
Club Crest
Ridge at Mountain View
7865 Allison Way, Arvada, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,341
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,472
900 sqft
Bright interiors with plank flooring. Private patio/balcony. Online rent payment available. Walking distance to Northridge Shopping Center.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
$
11 Units Available
Fruitdale
Newgate Apartments
10400 W 44th Ave, Wheat Ridge, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,078
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,552
1161 sqft
Newgate Apartments in Wheat Ridge, CO invites you to join our vibrant, welcoming neighborhood. We offer large, newly updated one and two bedroom apartments built with modern floor designs and packed with great amenities.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
4 Units Available
Golden Proper
West 8th Golden
1410 8th St, Golden, CO
1 Bedroom
$2,021
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,079
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,061
1485 sqft
Welcoming community with park and outdoor courtyard space with fire pit for entertaining. Soaring nine-foot ceilings, energy-efficient windows and double vanity sinks. Fun pub with beer on tap right in the community!
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 06:29 PM
16 Units Available
I-70 Corridor
52nd Marketplace
7797 W 52nd Ave, Arvada, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,199
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
972 sqft
State of the art courtyard areas with BBQ grills, picnic tables, and canopied glider swings. Close to many stores like Costco and restaurants. Apartments in a very walkable neighborhood, with 2 on-site pools and a clubhouse lounge.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 06:01 PM
$
36 Units Available
Union Square
Ascend at Red Rocks
13105 W 2nd Pl, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,210
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1260 sqft
Daily convenience with on-site management, package receiving, and options for online rent payment. Washer and dryer in every home. Less than five minutes to US-6.
Verified

1 of 64

Last updated July 15 at 02:24 PM
12 Units Available
Olde Town Arvada Area
Park Place Olde Town
5743 Teller St, Arvada, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,593
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,131
1103 sqft
Thoughtfully designed apartments with walk-in closets and ceiling fans. Community amenities include an elevated lounge pool, gym and indoor dog wash. Easy access to the RTD Olde Town Station. Near Memorial Park.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
24 Units Available
Denver West
Camden Denver West
1910 Denver West Dr, Golden, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,709
891 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,069
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Abundant natural light from huge windows. Sleek upgrades like tile backsplashes and designer fixtures. Garage parking and additional storage available. Resort-style pool with fountain and stone sundeck.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 15 at 06:23 PM
16 Units Available
I-70 Corridor
Water Tower Flats
7783 W 55th Ave, Arvada, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,425
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,923
1057 sqft
Recent, high-end apartments with proximity to I-70 and I-76 for easy access to surrounding areas. Within walking distance to Old Town Arvada. Normally-occurring resident events (monthly brunch). Many amenities that include a hot tub, pool, theater room, 24 hour fitness room, and many others.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 15 at 06:38 PM
18 Units Available
Sixth Avenue West
Summit At Red Rocks
12 S Holman Way, Golden, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,210
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,414
1278 sqft
Quiet residential community surrounded by the downtown Denver backdrop. On-site heated indoor pool. Very family friendly environment.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
$
25 Units Available
Barths
West 38
7333 West 38th Avenue, Wheat Ridge, CO
Studio
$1,425
607 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,625
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1154 sqft
Offering enhanced studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom apartment homes, West 38 is one of Wheat Ridge's most premier apartment communities.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
13 Units Available
Outlook Golden Apartments
544 Golden Ridge Rd, Golden, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,710
883 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1198 sqft
Wide open living spaces with abundant natural light. Roomy kitchens with islands and abundant counter/cabinet space. Dog park and dedicated pet grooming station. Bike and ski gear maintenance space. Walking distance to light rail station.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
$
43 Units Available
Arvada Plaza Area
Gateway Arvada Ridge
5458 Lee St, Arvada, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,455
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,085
1211 sqft
Schedule your virtual tour today with our staff live from Gateway Arvada Ridge from the comfort of your home! We've planned Gateway to make you feel right at home, right from the start.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
$
69 Units Available
Eiber
Oak Street Station
1420 Oak Street, Lakewood, CO
Studio
$1,310
455 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,475
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
911 sqft
Our community is operating as normal. Please call or stop by for a tour. When you make Oak Street home, you will experience top of the line features and some of the most unique amenities in the area.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
11 Units Available
Union Square
Union West
35 Van Gordon St, Lakewood, CO
Studio
$1,406
548 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,544
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,036
1127 sqft
Union West is located in Lakewood, Colorado. A sub-urban community, these units feature 9' ceilings, patios and balconies, gourmet kitchens with quartz countertops, and pet-friendly amenities, including an on-site pet park.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 06:36 PM
$
14 Units Available
Union Square
Elevate at Red Rocks
409 Zang St, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,411
673 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1101 sqft
Generous storage, with walk-in closets for each bedroom in every floorplan. Resort-style pool with sun shelf and tanning deck. Fast access to US-6, green spaces, and multi-use trails.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balconies in Fairmount, CO

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Fairmount renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO
Highlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, COGreeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COWheat Ridge, COGolden, COApplewood, COEdgewater, COShaw Heights, COSuperior, CO
Dakota Ridge, COFederal Heights, COLouisville, COLafayette, COSheridan, COWelby, COKen Caryl, COColumbine, COCommerce City, COErie, COGreenwood Village, COGlendale, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College