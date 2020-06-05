14560 W 56th Pl

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities parking pool pool table garage hot tub media room

Amazing custom 2-story style home on an extraordinary 1-acre lot backing to Van Bibber Open Space with great mountain views! Mature professionally landscaped and maintained .8 acre lot with in-ground 40' sparkling pool, fully fenced flat entertainers yard with arbor, koi pond, Trex deck, balcony & utter privacy make this setting unmatched to any in the area! Hot tub solarium at walkout basement with wet bar, pool table room, media room & possible mother-in-law suite.



Each of the 4 upper-level bedrooms boasts its their own private en suite bathroom, walk-in closets, darling window seats in kids rooms & master retreat to die for! Balcony, vaulted ceilings, reading retreat with 2 sided fireplace & luxurious owners 5 piece bathroom & walk-in closet!



Main level grand foyer with library style formal den/study, formal dining room & massive great room & kitchen with fireplace in the nook to enjoy cozy winters!



French doors to large Trex deck with sweeping view & settings! Come see for yourself! Rent is $4,700 a month.



(RLNE5703946)