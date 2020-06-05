All apartments in Fairmount
Last updated June 5 2020 at 9:54 AM

14560 W 56th Pl

14560 West 56th Place · No Longer Available
Location

14560 West 56th Place, Fairmount, CO 80002
Candlelight

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
pool table
garage
hot tub
media room
Amazing custom 2-story style home on an extraordinary 1-acre lot backing to Van Bibber Open Space with great mountain views! Mature professionally landscaped and maintained .8 acre lot with in-ground 40' sparkling pool, fully fenced flat entertainers yard with arbor, koi pond, Trex deck, balcony & utter privacy make this setting unmatched to any in the area! Hot tub solarium at walkout basement with wet bar, pool table room, media room & possible mother-in-law suite.

Each of the 4 upper-level bedrooms boasts its their own private en suite bathroom, walk-in closets, darling window seats in kids rooms & master retreat to die for! Balcony, vaulted ceilings, reading retreat with 2 sided fireplace & luxurious owners 5 piece bathroom & walk-in closet!

Main level grand foyer with library style formal den/study, formal dining room & massive great room & kitchen with fireplace in the nook to enjoy cozy winters!

French doors to large Trex deck with sweeping view & settings! Come see for yourself! Rent is $4,700 a month.

(RLNE5703946)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14560 W 56th Pl have any available units?
14560 W 56th Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairmount, CO.
What amenities does 14560 W 56th Pl have?
Some of 14560 W 56th Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14560 W 56th Pl currently offering any rent specials?
14560 W 56th Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14560 W 56th Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 14560 W 56th Pl is pet friendly.
Does 14560 W 56th Pl offer parking?
Yes, 14560 W 56th Pl offers parking.
Does 14560 W 56th Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14560 W 56th Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14560 W 56th Pl have a pool?
Yes, 14560 W 56th Pl has a pool.
Does 14560 W 56th Pl have accessible units?
No, 14560 W 56th Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 14560 W 56th Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14560 W 56th Pl has units with dishwashers.
Does 14560 W 56th Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 14560 W 56th Pl does not have units with air conditioning.

