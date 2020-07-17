10644 Deer Meadow Circle

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage walk in closets bbq/grill

Unit Amenities extra storage patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage

Beautiful 3 bedroom, 3 bath home in Lorson Ranch. Open kitchen and great room with laminate flooring throughout. Master bedroom has adjoining master bath with extra-large walk-in closet and bonus storage closet. Two additional bedrooms share full Jack & Jill bath and laundry room. The unfinished basement provides plenty of extra storage space. Fenced-in backyard with patio is perfect for those summer barbecues!



Generally, our minimum term is 12 months. The application fee is a non-refundable $49 per adult. The security deposit is equal to one month's rent, and pets are permitted with owner approval (excluding aggressive breeds) for a refundable $200 pet deposit per animal and a pet rent, per pet, per month $25-50. Our credit score requirement is a FICO score of 680 for at least one of the applicants. Otherwise, I would need a cosigner with 700 credit or higher. We require proof of household income of 2.5 times the rent amount per month. This can be in the form of last month's pay stubs or last year's tax return. Lastly, we deny applicants with felony criminal records or with evictions within the last 3 years.



Presented by:

Cornerstone Real Estate Team

685 Citadel Dr E #325

Colorado Springs, CO 80909



Cornerstone Real Estate Team is a dedicated fair housing provider and does not discriminate based on race, color, religion, sex, disability, familial status, national origin, ancestry, marital status, creed, sexual orientation or any other protected class as defined by the Fair Housing Act or the state of Colorado.