El Paso County, CO
10644 Deer Meadow Circle
Last updated July 14 2020 at 4:50 AM

10644 Deer Meadow Circle

10644 Deer Meadow Circle · No Longer Available
Location

10644 Deer Meadow Circle, El Paso County, CO 80925

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
extra storage
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 3 bath home in Lorson Ranch. Open kitchen and great room with laminate flooring throughout. Master bedroom has adjoining master bath with extra-large walk-in closet and bonus storage closet. Two additional bedrooms share full Jack & Jill bath and laundry room. The unfinished basement provides plenty of extra storage space. Fenced-in backyard with patio is perfect for those summer barbecues!

Generally, our minimum term is 12 months. The application fee is a non-refundable $49 per adult. The security deposit is equal to one month's rent, and pets are permitted with owner approval (excluding aggressive breeds) for a refundable $200 pet deposit per animal and a pet rent, per pet, per month $25-50. Our credit score requirement is a FICO score of 680 for at least one of the applicants. Otherwise, I would need a cosigner with 700 credit or higher. We require proof of household income of 2.5 times the rent amount per month. This can be in the form of last month's pay stubs or last year's tax return. Lastly, we deny applicants with felony criminal records or with evictions within the last 3 years.

Presented by:
Cornerstone Real Estate Team
685 Citadel Dr E #325
Colorado Springs, CO 80909

Cornerstone Real Estate Team is a dedicated fair housing provider and does not discriminate based on race, color, religion, sex, disability, familial status, national origin, ancestry, marital status, creed, sexual orientation or any other protected class as defined by the Fair Housing Act or the state of Colorado.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10644 Deer Meadow Circle have any available units?
10644 Deer Meadow Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Paso County, CO.
What amenities does 10644 Deer Meadow Circle have?
Some of 10644 Deer Meadow Circle's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10644 Deer Meadow Circle currently offering any rent specials?
10644 Deer Meadow Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10644 Deer Meadow Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 10644 Deer Meadow Circle is pet friendly.
Does 10644 Deer Meadow Circle offer parking?
Yes, 10644 Deer Meadow Circle offers parking.
Does 10644 Deer Meadow Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10644 Deer Meadow Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10644 Deer Meadow Circle have a pool?
No, 10644 Deer Meadow Circle does not have a pool.
Does 10644 Deer Meadow Circle have accessible units?
Yes, 10644 Deer Meadow Circle has accessible units.
Does 10644 Deer Meadow Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 10644 Deer Meadow Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10644 Deer Meadow Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 10644 Deer Meadow Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
