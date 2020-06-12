107 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Edgewater, CO

/
Edgewater
1 Unit Available
6695 W 25TH LN
6695 West 25th Lane, Edgewater, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1685 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Edgewater - Property Id: 280638 Spacious home in Edgewater within walking distance to Sloan's Lake, the Edgewater Public Market, plenty of breweries and local restaurants.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Edgewood
1 Unit Available
1726 Depew Street
1726 Depew Street, Edgewater, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1300 sqft
Beautiful 3bed/2.5 bath townhouse west of Sloan's Lake - Available for 1 or 2 year lease! FaceTime/Live Video Tours Available! This lovely 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhouse has hardwood floors throughout and Central AC.
1 of 32
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Edgewater
1 Unit Available
2245 Marshall St
2245 Marshall Street, Edgewater, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2025 sqft
Family Home in Edgewater - This 4 bed 2 bath home has tons of storage space for vehicles, tools, weekend toys and just about anything you can think of. It has a private yard and covered paved patio that will be a real treat grilling out this Summer.
Results within 1 mile of Edgewater
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West Highland
1 Unit Available
4720 W. 31st Ave.
4720 West 31st Avenue, Denver, CO
4720 W. 31st Ave. Available 07/11/20 Brick Bungalow with fenced yard and 1 car garage! - Property is currently occupied. Please do not disturb tenants. Available for a 1 or 2 year Lease.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Edgewood
1 Unit Available
1760 Ingalls Street
1760 Ingalls Street, Lakewood, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,025
1330 sqft
1760 Ingalls Street Available 07/01/20 1760 Ingalls St - Lovely updated home just steps from Sloans Lake! This home features 3 beds and 2 updated bathrooms. Updated flooring and paint throughout. Beautiful new kitchen with stainless appliances.
1 of 37
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West Highland
1 Unit Available
3217 Raleigh St Unit A
3217 N Raleigh St, Denver, CO
3217 Raleigh St A - Property Id: 272891 This ranch style home is located only 1 Block the main street of Highland Square! Hardwoods throughout also has upgraded black kitchen appliances, with walkout patio space w/ party lights which is great for
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sloan Lake
1 Unit Available
2101 Quitman St
2101 Quitman Street, Denver, CO
3 Bedrooms
$4,400
3000 sqft
Luxury Home - Highlands - Sloan's Lake - 2 car ga. - Property Id: 133580 A beautiful, modern, 3000 square foot home with designer finishes, large work and office spaces, privacy, landscaping, 2 car garage, and views.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Lakeside
1 Unit Available
2906 Depew St
2906 Depew Street, Wheat Ridge, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1046 sqft
Edgewater Home $2300 per month - Property Id: 271481 Lovely home in desireable Edgewater location.
1 of 40
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West Highland
1 Unit Available
4540 W. Hayward Pl
4540 West Hayward Place, Denver, CO
4540 W. Hayward Pl Available 07/06/20 Stunning 4BD, 3.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Molholm
1 Unit Available
5202 W 9th Ave
5202 West 9th Avenue, Lakewood, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1256 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bath House With Garage and Fenced In Yard! 1 Block from Sheridan Light Rail Station. This Won't Last Long!!! - Contact me today to tour! Text, Call, or Email! Alex 303-521-0187 alex.johnson@realatlas.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West Highland
1 Unit Available
3300 Zenobia St
3300 Zenobia Street, Denver, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,275
1924 sqft
3300 Zenobia St Available 07/02/20 Great Convenient Location with Two Car Garage! - More photos coming soon! Available for 1 or 2 year lease! Property is currently occupied. Please do not disturb occupants.
1 of 28
Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
West Highland
1 Unit Available
4701 West 31st Avenue
4701 West 31st Avenue, Denver, CO
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1936 sqft
Wonderful, 3/2 in fantastic location! This home has been completely remodeled. Three bedrooms, two bathrooms, spacious home with one care garage and plenty of off street parking.
Results within 5 miles of Edgewater
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 06:47pm
$
Morse Park
9 Units Available
Eagle Crest
9699 W 16th Ave, Lakewood, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1100 sqft
At Eagle Crest Apartments, we make the good life attainable. With 1, 2, 3 & 4 bedroom apartments available, we let you decide how much space you need to put your feet up and settle in comfortably.
Verified
1 of 74
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
West Colfax
58 Units Available
Vesty Park
3190 W 14th Ave, Denver, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,691
1116 sqft
A pet lovers paradise that borders a park. Enjoy modern, bright units with hardwood floors, private outdoor space and walk-in closets. Communal features include 24-hour gym and maintenance, an internet cafe, parking and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
South Alameda
11 Units Available
Belmar Villas Apartments
700 S Reed Ct, Lakewood, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,760
1114 sqft
Prime location in the Belmar Shopping District near coffee shops, dining and Bear Creek State Park. Units feature private patio/balcony and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly community!
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Arvada Plaza Area
43 Units Available
Arvada Station
10068 W 52nd Pl, Arvada, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,001
1447 sqft
Stylish features like two-tone paint and 2" blinds. Expansive fitness center equipped for cardio and strength training. Resident activities. Less than a mile to I-70.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Olde Town Arvada Area
14 Units Available
Flats At Creekside Park
5901 Pierce St, Arvada, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
970 sqft
Residents enjoy coming home to this relaxing retreat, which sits on six acres of landscaped grounds. Apartments offer all major amenities in addition to an outdoor heated pool. Here, you'll escape the hustle and bustle.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
Highland
52 Units Available
Commons Park West
1550 Platte St, Denver, CO
3 Bedrooms
$3,032
1406 sqft
Residents are able to enjoy a host of amenities, one of which is a fully equipped fitness center. Units include a washer/dryer, walk-in closet, and private balcony. Located in the heart of Denver, close to public transportation, and is just steps away from public parks, food markets, and much more.
Verified
1 of 50
Last updated June 12 at 07:01pm
$
South Alameda
25 Units Available
7166 at Belmar Urban Flats
7166 W Custer Ave, Lakewood, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,380
1356 sqft
Well located 1-3 bedroom apartments. Walking distance from the exciting downtown Denver and Rocky Mountains. Close to many shops like Belmar175. Lively community on-site that loves to frequent the pool, spa, business center, and fitness center.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
South Alameda
11 Units Available
Downtown Belmar
445 S Saulsbury St, Lakewood, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,180
1344 sqft
Open floor plans with natural light streaming through large windows. Slab granite countertops and hardwood flooring. Free covered and garage parking. Just blocks from Belmar shopping and dining.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 06:02pm
Regis
13 Units Available
The Berkeley
4703 W 52nd Ave, Denver, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
935 sqft
Upscale, golf course-adjacent apartments and townhomes close to Tennyson Street retail and restaurants. Enjoy in-unit laundry, modern kitchens and access to outdoor pool and spa. Complex also features a fitness center. Pets are welcome.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Green Mountain
19 Units Available
Westwood Green
7410 W Warren Circle, Lakewood, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,493
1495 sqft
Smack dab in Lakewood, these luxury apartments have high-end kitchens and lots of floor space. Suites come with stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and wood-style floors. Clubhouse and mountain views.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Applewood
15 Units Available
WestLink at Oak Station
1665 Pierson St, Lakewood, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,112
1290 sqft
Community opened in Spring 2015, so new residents will be among the first. Comfortable living with private patio/balcony and in-home laundry. Fitness room with cardio machines, free weights, and space for yoga. Just one half mile to the nearest light rail station.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
$
Downtown Denver
130 Units Available
Parq on Speer
909 Bannock Street, Denver, CO
3 Bedrooms
$5,785
2832 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
