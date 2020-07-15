/
2 bedroom apartments
178 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Edgewater, CO
Edgewater
2028 Newland St
2028 Newland Street, Edgewater, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
924 sqft
REMODELED kitchen with stainless steel appliances, cabinets, countertops and tiled backsplash. UPDATED bathroom with ceramic tile floor. Hardwood floors in living room and bedrooms.
Edgewood
Concordia
6777 W 19th Pl, Lakewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
776 sqft
Cozy apartments with a private patio/balcony, brushed nickel fixtures, and new kitchens. Pet friendly. On-site laundry available Close to Aviation Park and Lakewood Country Club. Near I-25.
Edgewood
Sloan's Lake
6792 W 19th Pl, Lakewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,796
919 sqft
Contemporary apartments within walking distance of Sloan Lake and less than 15 minutes from downtown Denver. Also close to I-25 and several light rail stations. Package concierge and online rent payment services available.
Molholm
Lamar Station
1450 Lamar St, Lakewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
926 sqft
Very family and pet friendly apartment complex featuring a dog park and a playground. Roomy units are within walking distance from Walmart, Chipotle and other shopping and dining options. Located a few minutes away by car from Denver.
West Colfax
X at Sloans
1552 Xavier Street, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,360
892 sqft
Welcome to X@Sloan’s, sophisticated apartment living near Sloan’s Lake, just minutes from downtown Denver. Choose from a sleek studio, 1-bedroom or 2-bedroom floor plan.
West Colfax
1357 Zenobia Street
1357 Zenobia Street, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,645
1414 sqft
Make yourself at home at this charming 2 bedroom 2.25 bathroom home located in the West Colfax/SloHi/Edgewater area! This modern home features a welcoming, updated kitchen that opens to the bright and spacious living room.
Edgewood
2595 Pierce Street
2595 Pierce Street, Lakewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
997 sqft
2595 Pierce street, Lakewood, CO, 80214 2BDRM 1 BATH 990 square feet - Rent is $1475 a month with heat and electricity billed each month. It is ready for move in NOW!! No Pets Allowed (RLNE4981622)
Edgewood
1645 Pierce St Unit 1
1645 Pierce St, Lakewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
708 sqft
Incredible Remodeled Unit in Tri-plex community with 2 Reserved Parking Spaces and Central AC! - Available for a 1 or 2 year lease! Property is currently tenant occupied, please do not disturb current occupant.
West Colfax
1320 Winona Ct
1320 Winona Court, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
937 sqft
Beautifully updated 2-bedroom, 1 bathroom home in the heart of Denver! Conveniently located near Sloan's lake, and all of Denver's hottest neighborhoods, LoHi, HiLo, RiNo, and downtown (less than a 10 min drive).
Molholm
1344 Upham St.
1344 Upham Street, Lakewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
852 sqft
Three unit property, ample off street parking, large common area, dogs permitted.
Sloan Lake
2846 Xavier St.
2846 Xavier Street, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
825 sqft
SLOANS LAKE LIVING !!! Come visit this great location that is only 2 blocks from Sloan's lake. Minutes from downtown nightlife w/o the high rent rates. This clean and cozy 2 bedroom 1 bath makes for a great place to call home.
Barths
3688 Teller St.
3688 Teller Street, Wheat Ridge, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Renovated 2nd story of duplex. Everything is new. - Property Id: 319990 New floor coverings, fresh paint and new counter top. All new appliances including Refrigerator, Range with oven and full size stack Washer and Dryer. Available now.
Olde Town Arvada Area
Flats At Creekside Park
5901 Pierce St, Arvada, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
775 sqft
Residents enjoy coming home to this relaxing retreat, which sits on six acres of landscaped grounds. Apartments offer all major amenities in addition to an outdoor heated pool. Here, you'll escape the hustle and bustle.
Five Points
Griffis North Union
2975 Huron Street, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1158 sqft
High-end interior finishes including 12-foot ceilings, exposed ductwork, stone countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Resident clubroom with a gourmet kitchen and theater room. On the banks of the Milwaukee River.
I-70 Corridor
52nd Marketplace
7797 W 52nd Ave, Arvada, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
972 sqft
State of the art courtyard areas with BBQ grills, picnic tables, and canopied glider swings. Close to many stores like Costco and restaurants. Apartments in a very walkable neighborhood, with 2 on-site pools and a clubhouse lounge.
Mar Lee
Continental Court
3129 West Arkansas Avenue, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
800 sqft
Welcome home to Contentinal Court in Denver, CO! The 80129 location has so much to offer every resident, and will always make you feel right at home. We offer studio, one, and two-bedroom apartments that have been designed with the resident in mind.
Five Points
Modera River North
2840 Blake Street, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,460
1162 sqft
A quiet place to call home, this comfortable community offers access to all the Denver amenities you crave. Apartments offer full-size front-loading washers and dryers, breakfast nooks and formal dining areas.
LoDo
Griffis Union Station
2905 Inca St, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,939
1127 sqft
In the heart of LoDo. Very young community. Community amenities include entertainment lounge, resort-style pool, BBQ grilling station, and the popular 24-hour fitness center. Spacious floor plans with up-to-date kitchen appliances.
Belmar Park
One Belmar Place Apartments
770 S Vance St, Lakewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,740
1069 sqft
Designer units boast in-unit washer dryers and balconies with scenic views. Residents have on-site access to theater room and a beautiful octagonal pool to relax. All tenants are walking distance from the Belmar Shopping District.
Downtown Denver
Bank and Boston Lofts Apartments
817 17th St, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,901
863 sqft
Massive windows, high ceilings, and exposed duct work for stylish urban living. CIty and mountain views available. Steps away from the 16th Street Mall, light rail access, and Skyline Park.
Five Points
Alexan Arapahoe Square
550 Park Avenue West, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1125 sqft
Alexan Arapahoe Square is bringing a fresh new living experience to downtown Denver in one of the most up-and-coming neighborhoods in Colorado.
Union Square
Silver Reef Apartments
12419 W 2nd Pl, Lakewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,522
1021 sqft
Open floor plans with breakfast bars and spacious bedrooms. Fitness room, tennis and volleyball courts. DVD Library. Minutes from US-6.
Downtown Denver
The Quincy
1776 Curtis St, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,433
1543 sqft
Truly a modern community in the Central Business District. Apartments are fully upgraded to include solid wood cabinets, wood-style flooring and granite countertops. On-site business center, sky pool and amenity deck.
Downtown Denver
300 East Seventeenth
300 E 17th Ave, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
969 sqft
Within walking distance of 16th Street Mall. Apartments feature gourmet kitchens with granite countertops and private balconies with views of downtown Denver. Amenities include a heated swimming pool with sundeck, fitness center and 24-hour laundry.
