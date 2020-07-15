/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:42 PM
124 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Edgewater, CO
Last updated July 15 at 06:36 PM
1 Unit Available
Edgewater
2028 Newland St
2028 Newland Street, Edgewater, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
924 sqft
REMODELED kitchen with stainless steel appliances, cabinets, countertops and tiled backsplash. UPDATED bathroom with ceramic tile floor. Hardwood floors in living room and bedrooms.
Results within 1 mile of Edgewater
Last updated July 15 at 08:37 AM
6 Units Available
West Colfax
X at Sloans
1552 Xavier Street, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,360
892 sqft
Welcome to X@Sloan’s, sophisticated apartment living near Sloan’s Lake, just minutes from downtown Denver. Choose from a sleek studio, 1-bedroom or 2-bedroom floor plan.
Last updated July 15 at 12:48 PM
16 Units Available
Edgewood
Concordia
6777 W 19th Pl, Lakewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
776 sqft
Cozy apartments with a private patio/balcony, brushed nickel fixtures, and new kitchens. Pet friendly. On-site laundry available Close to Aviation Park and Lakewood Country Club. Near I-25.
Last updated July 15 at 12:49 PM
16 Units Available
Molholm
Lamar Station
1450 Lamar St, Lakewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
926 sqft
Very family and pet friendly apartment complex featuring a dog park and a playground. Roomy units are within walking distance from Walmart, Chipotle and other shopping and dining options. Located a few minutes away by car from Denver.
Last updated July 15 at 06:41 PM
1 Unit Available
West Colfax
1357 Zenobia Street
1357 Zenobia Street, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,645
1414 sqft
Make yourself at home at this charming 2 bedroom 2.25 bathroom home located in the West Colfax/SloHi/Edgewater area! This modern home features a welcoming, updated kitchen that opens to the bright and spacious living room.
Results within 5 miles of Edgewater
Last updated July 15 at 06:32 PM
45 Units Available
Five Points
Griffis North Union
2975 Huron Street, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1158 sqft
High-end interior finishes including 12-foot ceilings, exposed ductwork, stone countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Resident clubroom with a gourmet kitchen and theater room. On the banks of the Milwaukee River.
Last updated July 15 at 06:11 PM
18 Units Available
Five Points
Modera River North
2840 Blake Street, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,460
1162 sqft
A quiet place to call home, this comfortable community offers access to all the Denver amenities you crave. Apartments offer full-size front-loading washers and dryers, breakfast nooks and formal dining areas.
Last updated July 15 at 06:01 PM
46 Units Available
LoDo
Griffis Union Station
2905 Inca St, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,939
1127 sqft
In the heart of LoDo. Very young community. Community amenities include entertainment lounge, resort-style pool, BBQ grilling station, and the popular 24-hour fitness center. Spacious floor plans with up-to-date kitchen appliances.
Last updated July 15 at 02:24 PM
15 Units Available
Belmar Park
One Belmar Place Apartments
770 S Vance St, Lakewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,740
1069 sqft
Designer units boast in-unit washer dryers and balconies with scenic views. Residents have on-site access to theater room and a beautiful octagonal pool to relax. All tenants are walking distance from the Belmar Shopping District.
Last updated July 15 at 12:49 PM
71 Units Available
Five Points
Alexan Arapahoe Square
550 Park Avenue West, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1125 sqft
Alexan Arapahoe Square is bringing a fresh new living experience to downtown Denver in one of the most up-and-coming neighborhoods in Colorado.
Last updated July 15 at 12:48 PM
74 Units Available
Downtown Denver
The Quincy
1776 Curtis St, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,433
1543 sqft
Truly a modern community in the Central Business District. Apartments are fully upgraded to include solid wood cabinets, wood-style flooring and granite countertops. On-site business center, sky pool and amenity deck.
Last updated July 15 at 12:48 PM
54 Units Available
Downtown Denver
300 East Seventeenth
300 E 17th Ave, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
969 sqft
Within walking distance of 16th Street Mall. Apartments feature gourmet kitchens with granite countertops and private balconies with views of downtown Denver. Amenities include a heated swimming pool with sundeck, fitness center and 24-hour laundry.
Last updated July 15 at 12:48 PM
12 Units Available
Downtown Denver
The Station at Riverfront Park
1460 Little Raven St, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,020
1148 sqft
Luxury riverfront apartments with high-end style and resort-style amenities. Newly renovated with designer finishes and comforts like stainless steel appliances. Enjoy world-class relaxation at the pool, hot tub or yoga room.
Last updated July 15 at 06:42 PM
26 Units Available
Downtown Denver
EVIVA On Cherokee
1250 Cherokee St, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1162 sqft
Stylish apartments right in the Golden Triangle neighborhood. Homes feature exposed concrete, floor-to-ceiling windows and walk-in closets. Enjoy a yoga studio, bocce court and coffee bar on-site. Close to Civic Center.
Last updated July 15 at 04:47 PM
65 Units Available
Downtown Denver
The Grand
1707 Chestnut Pl, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
1224 sqft
Conveniently located downtown, this development offers one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with a selection of amenities. Units offer mountain views, chef's kitchens, community gardens and an on-site fitness studio.
Last updated July 15 at 04:47 PM
44 Units Available
Downtown Denver
One City Block
444 E 19th Ave, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,981
1050 sqft
Gorgeous, sustainable apartments in Uptown neighborhood of Denver. Full-size sporting court and putting green as well as four rooftop terraces. Floor-to-ceiling windows and oversized kitchens with energy-efficient appliances.
Last updated July 15 at 04:47 PM
37 Units Available
Five Points
The Metro Urban Apartments
2121 Delgany St, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,234
1200 sqft
Located in downtown Denver near Coors Field, these homes feature designer lights, private patios and spacious closets. The pet-friendly community has a fitness center, a swimming pool and a business center, among other amenities.
Last updated July 15 at 04:47 PM
46 Units Available
Highland
Commons Park West
1550 Platte St, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,918
1070 sqft
Residents are able to enjoy a host of amenities, one of which is a fully equipped fitness center. Units include a washer/dryer, walk-in closet, and private balcony. Located in the heart of Denver, close to public transportation, and is just steps away from public parks, food markets, and much more.
Last updated July 15 at 06:13 PM
25 Units Available
South Alameda
7166 at Belmar Urban Flats
7166 W Custer Ave, Lakewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,857
1154 sqft
Well located 1-3 bedroom apartments. Walking distance from the exciting downtown Denver and Rocky Mountains. Close to many shops like Belmar175. Lively community on-site that loves to frequent the pool, spa, business center, and fitness center.
Last updated July 15 at 04:47 PM
38 Units Available
River North Art District
Edison At Rino
3063 North Brighton Boulevard, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,482
1265 sqft
An updated community in a social-centric area. Fantastic upgrades in each apartment including wine racks, walk-in showers, and NEST thermostats. On-site fitness classes, package concierge services, and dog wash station.
Last updated July 15 at 04:47 PM
11 Units Available
South Alameda
Downtown Belmar
445 S Saulsbury St, Lakewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,551
949 sqft
Open floor plans with natural light streaming through large windows. Slab granite countertops and hardwood flooring. Free covered and garage parking. Just blocks from Belmar shopping and dining.
Last updated July 15 at 07:37 AM
3 Units Available
West Colfax
1775 Federal
1775 Federal Boulevard, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
998 sqft
Coming Summer 2020! One month free! Fill out our interest list below to get updates on our progress. 1775 Federal Apartments offers a new recipe in apartment design.
Last updated July 15 at 06:23 PM
16 Units Available
I-70 Corridor
Water Tower Flats
7783 W 55th Ave, Arvada, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,923
1057 sqft
Recent, high-end apartments with proximity to I-70 and I-76 for easy access to surrounding areas. Within walking distance to Old Town Arvada. Normally-occurring resident events (monthly brunch). Many amenities that include a hot tub, pool, theater room, 24 hour fitness room, and many others.
Last updated July 15 at 12:49 PM
56 Units Available
West Colfax
Luxe at Mile High
3200 West Colfax Avenue, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,360
1215 sqft
Schedule your virtual tour today with our staff live from Luxe at Mile High from the comfort of your home! Breathe easy at the Luxe at Mile High! We're offering two months free - contact our leasing office for more details.
