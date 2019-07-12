All apartments in Edgewater
Last updated July 12 2019 at 11:20 AM

2555 Ingalls St

2555 Ingalls Street · No Longer Available
Location

2555 Ingalls Street, Edgewater, CO 80214
Edgewater

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2555 Ingalls St Available 08/29/19 Cozy 1 Bedroom in Heart of Edgewater - Property is currently occupied. Please do not disturb occupants.

Available immediately for a 1 or 2 year lease!

To request a tour of this property and see other available properties, please schedule via: rentmedenver.com/available-properties. The Zillow 'Send Tour Request' option is not currently available.

Welcome to the Heart of Edgewater! Edgewater is close to the hip neighborhoods in Denver including: Downtown Denver, Tennyson, Highlands, LoHi, LoDo and Union Station. Its also an quick commute to I -70 straight to the mountains and a short drive to Red Rocks.
Finished Basement with Built In Cabinets for Extra Storage, Bonus 13x11 Sun Porch
Fenced yard perfect for entertaining, or enjoying a book in the Sunporch, Extra storage available in Shed.

Detached Garage will have option for use in lease. If included, rent will be the same.
If tenant does not choose to consider the garage, a $100/m reduction to rent will be provided and no use of garage.

Water, Sewer, Stormwater, Trash will be included in rent for an additional $85/month.

Sorry, this property does not accept housing vouchers.
Total income of at least 3X monthly charges & 620+ credit score is required.
Complete tenant qualification criteria are available at: RentMeDenver.com
Pets considered with $250/pet deposit. No large or dangerous dogs. No more than 2 pets total will be considered.
Pet fee: $35/month for 1 pet; $45/month for 2 pets.
Non-refundable application fee is $60.00 per person.
If approved, a lease preparation and administration fee of 15% of one months gross rent is required.
Refundable security deposit equal to 85% of one months gross rent is required.
Property showings are required. Sight unseen applications will not be accepted. 48 hrs notice for showings required for all properties.
The accuracy of this ad and current availability of this property can only be verified by visitingwww.rentmedenver.comIf the property is not listed on our website, it is no longer available. All other outside sources should be deemed unreliable. If you have additional questions you can contact us at info@rentmedenver.com

(RLNE4980884)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2555 Ingalls St have any available units?
2555 Ingalls St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Edgewater, CO.
What amenities does 2555 Ingalls St have?
Some of 2555 Ingalls St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2555 Ingalls St currently offering any rent specials?
2555 Ingalls St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2555 Ingalls St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2555 Ingalls St is pet friendly.
Does 2555 Ingalls St offer parking?
Yes, 2555 Ingalls St offers parking.
Does 2555 Ingalls St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2555 Ingalls St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2555 Ingalls St have a pool?
No, 2555 Ingalls St does not have a pool.
Does 2555 Ingalls St have accessible units?
No, 2555 Ingalls St does not have accessible units.
Does 2555 Ingalls St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2555 Ingalls St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2555 Ingalls St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2555 Ingalls St has units with air conditioning.
