Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

2555 Ingalls St Available 08/29/19 Cozy 1 Bedroom in Heart of Edgewater - Property is currently occupied. Please do not disturb occupants.



Available immediately for a 1 or 2 year lease!



To request a tour of this property and see other available properties, please schedule via: rentmedenver.com/available-properties. The Zillow 'Send Tour Request' option is not currently available.



Welcome to the Heart of Edgewater! Edgewater is close to the hip neighborhoods in Denver including: Downtown Denver, Tennyson, Highlands, LoHi, LoDo and Union Station. Its also an quick commute to I -70 straight to the mountains and a short drive to Red Rocks.

Finished Basement with Built In Cabinets for Extra Storage, Bonus 13x11 Sun Porch

Fenced yard perfect for entertaining, or enjoying a book in the Sunporch, Extra storage available in Shed.



Detached Garage will have option for use in lease. If included, rent will be the same.

If tenant does not choose to consider the garage, a $100/m reduction to rent will be provided and no use of garage.



Water, Sewer, Stormwater, Trash will be included in rent for an additional $85/month.



Sorry, this property does not accept housing vouchers.

Total income of at least 3X monthly charges & 620+ credit score is required.

Complete tenant qualification criteria are available at: RentMeDenver.com

Pets considered with $250/pet deposit. No large or dangerous dogs. No more than 2 pets total will be considered.

Pet fee: $35/month for 1 pet; $45/month for 2 pets.

Non-refundable application fee is $60.00 per person.

If approved, a lease preparation and administration fee of 15% of one months gross rent is required.

Refundable security deposit equal to 85% of one months gross rent is required.

Property showings are required. Sight unseen applications will not be accepted. 48 hrs notice for showings required for all properties.

The accuracy of this ad and current availability of this property can only be verified by visitingwww.rentmedenver.comIf the property is not listed on our website, it is no longer available. All other outside sources should be deemed unreliable. If you have additional questions you can contact us at info@rentmedenver.com



(RLNE4980884)