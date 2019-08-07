Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage guest parking pet friendly

2552 Benton Street Available 08/08/19 Quaint 3BD, 2BA Edgewater Home, with Beautiful Backyard and 2-Car Garage. - This wonderful single family home in the heart of Edgewater. Right next to Sloan's Lake and Sheridan Blvd, you can find some of the best shopping and restaurants in LoHI. This great home features an open floor plan, to the living room, dining room and kitchen. Finished basement with a living area, storage area and non-conforming bedroom. The best feature of this home is the abundance of outdoor space. Schedule a tour at keyrenterdenver.com.



THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW



*No smoking.

*There is a $75 monthly fee for water, sewer, and trash.

*Pets are negotiable and must be approved by the Home Owner.

*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent

*Nonrefundable Lease Fee: Equivalent to 15% of a months rent

*Listing Broker: Chris Creger, chris@keyrenterdenver.com

*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver

*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.



Keyrenter Denver

2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211

keyrenterdenver.com

720-739-3000



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5043547)