Last updated August 7 2019 at 10:55 AM

2552 Benton Street

2552 Benton Street · No Longer Available
Location

2552 Benton Street, Edgewater, CO 80214
Edgewater

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
guest parking
pet friendly
2552 Benton Street Available 08/08/19 Quaint 3BD, 2BA Edgewater Home, with Beautiful Backyard and 2-Car Garage. - This wonderful single family home in the heart of Edgewater. Right next to Sloan's Lake and Sheridan Blvd, you can find some of the best shopping and restaurants in LoHI. This great home features an open floor plan, to the living room, dining room and kitchen. Finished basement with a living area, storage area and non-conforming bedroom. The best feature of this home is the abundance of outdoor space. Schedule a tour at keyrenterdenver.com.

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking.
*There is a $75 monthly fee for water, sewer, and trash.
*Pets are negotiable and must be approved by the Home Owner.
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Nonrefundable Lease Fee: Equivalent to 15% of a months rent
*Listing Broker: Chris Creger, chris@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
720-739-3000

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5043547)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2552 Benton Street have any available units?
2552 Benton Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Edgewater, CO.
What amenities does 2552 Benton Street have?
Some of 2552 Benton Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2552 Benton Street currently offering any rent specials?
2552 Benton Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2552 Benton Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2552 Benton Street is pet friendly.
Does 2552 Benton Street offer parking?
Yes, 2552 Benton Street offers parking.
Does 2552 Benton Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2552 Benton Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2552 Benton Street have a pool?
No, 2552 Benton Street does not have a pool.
Does 2552 Benton Street have accessible units?
No, 2552 Benton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2552 Benton Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2552 Benton Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 2552 Benton Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2552 Benton Street has units with air conditioning.
